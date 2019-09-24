From Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil to Vijay Sethupathi's Sanga Thamizhan, this Diwali is the season of clashes with action, masala, and drama involved! Check out the posters, trailer, teasers of the three films inside.

From Bollywood to Tollywood, it is the season of box office clashes from Vijay Thalapathy’s one of the most awaited movies titled Bigil to Vijay Sethupathi’s Sanga Thamizhan and Karthi’s Kaithi! Three major films of the Tollywood industry is set to release on Diwali 2019 and by the looks of it seems like a dhamaka in making! Though the dates are yet to be declared but the South movies will be releasing on Diwali 2019, as per reports.

Apart from the south industry, even Bollywood is set to observe some of the biggest clashes of the year. From Housefull 4 starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, and many more to Saand Ki Aankh starring Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar to Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy starrer Made in China, Diwali is going to be ‘dhamakaedar’! Talking about the movies, let’s take a look at some of the interesting facts of the three biggest releases of Tamil industry- Bigil, Kaithi and Sanga Thamizhan.

1. Bigil

One of the much-anticipated movies of the year Bigil starring C Joseph Vijay popularly known as Vijay and Nayanathara is an upcoming sports drama film written and helmed by Atlee. The biggest treats for all the Vijay fans would be that in about a week the trailer and the teaser of the Tamil superstar’s Bigil will be out! Vijay will have a dual role in the sports action film and more details are still awaited on the biggest movie.

Check out the songs and posters from the movie here:

2. Kaithi

Action filled drama movie Kaithi starring Karthi is set to go on floors this Diwali 2019 and will be clashing with Vijay’s Bigil. Kaithi is a movie of a prisoner played by Karthi, well, no other information has been released yet and we are sure, fans are eagerly waiting to see Karthi in action. One of the most interesting parts about the movie is that there is no female lead!

3. Sanga Thamizhan

Starring Vijay Sehupathi in lead roles, Sanga Thamizhan is touted to be an action masala entertainer film with all the rights doses of action, romance, and drama! Sethupathi same as Thalapathy will take on a dual role and will be romancing Raashi Khaana and Nivetha Pethuraj in the blockbuster. As it is set to clash with Bigil, let’s see how the movie Sanga Thamizhan will do at the office.

