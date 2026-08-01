LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Vijay Varma Recalls Facing Casting Couch During Struggling Days: ‘He Started To Misbehave With Me’

Vijay Varma Recalls Facing Casting Couch During Struggling Days: ‘He Started To Misbehave With Me’

Vijay Varma opened up about encountering the casting couch during his modelling days in Hyderabad. Facing misconduct from a coordinator and rejections from acting institutes, the actor overcame early setbacks before training at FTII alongside Rajkummar Rao.

Vijay Varma, Image Credits- Instagram
Vijay Varma, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sat 2026-08-01 18:43 IST

Actor Vijay Varma has finally opened up about his experience during the early days of his career when he was just a struggling artist. In an interview with Prakhar Gupta on his YouTube channel, how an awkward counter with a modelling coordinator nearly ended his dream.

What happened during Vijay Varma’s modelling days in Hyderabad?

Before making a mark for himself in Hindi films with his performances in Gully Boy, Dahaad, and Matka King, Vijay was trying his luck at being an amateur model in Hyderabad. However, he was forced to quit modelling because of the misconduct of a coordinator there.

You Might Be Interested In

“I tried modelling in Hyderabad, just small-time, amateur-level work. But I came across this weird model coordinator. He started to misbehave with me a little bit, like just trying to get a little touchy-feely. I said, ‘Bro, what is this? What are you doing?’ So, I got discouraged immediately,” Vijay shared during the conversation.

The unsettling incident pushed him to re-evaluate his path quickly. Rather than abandoning his creative dreams, Vijay decided to bypass modelling entirely and tackle acting head-on.

How did early acting rejections shape his journey?

Leaving the modelling profession was not the only obstacle he had to face. While approaching the Sutradhar School of Acting in Hyderabad, he was straight away rejected as the organization believed that he did not have the necessary dedication for the profession.

Aspirations grew even higher when he applied to the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), which is located in Pune. He cleared the preliminary rounds but was unfortunately rejected in the final round. Instead of losing heart, he applied once again and got selected in his second attempt.

What did these setbacks teach the actor?

The rejection from FTII gave the young actor a strong reality check. According to Vijay, growing up among people who have protected him all his life gives a feeling that desire is the same as fulfilment.

Vijay understood the fact that in the film industry, meritocracy and perseverance are key, so he reapplied to FTII and joined his batch which gave rise to some of the best talents in the film industry.

Vijay is known to make a mark by bringing out complex and grey characters in brilliant performances. Be it Moeen in Gully Boy or chilling roles in Darlings and Dahaad, his acting career speaks volumes about his daring picks.

ALSO READ: Why Did Dhurandhar Makers Choose Ranveer Singh Over Bigger Stars? Producer Explains

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Vijay Varma Recalls Facing Casting Couch During Struggling Days: ‘He Started To Misbehave With Me’

RELATED News

Why Did Dhurandhar Makers Choose Ranveer Singh Over Bigger Stars? Producer Explains

Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Teen Girl’s PM Modi Apology, Sparks Fresh Debate Over Jantar Mantar Protest: ‘Our Daughters…’

What Happened To Rashmika Mandanna? Actress Reportedly Suffers Serious Injury On Film Set

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Shagun Sharma Says Gaurav Khanna ‘Bullied’ Her During Shoot, ‘I Would Not Want To Meet Him’

Toxic Trailer Release Date Out: Yash, Nayanthara And Kiara Advani-Starrer Set For Major Reveal – Check Date Here

LATEST NEWS

Vijay Varma Recalls Facing Casting Couch During Struggling Days: ‘He Started To Misbehave With Me’

Lovlina Borgohain Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Commonwealth Games 2026 Boxing Women’s 75kg Gold Medal Final?

SAFF Championship 2026 Draw: India, Pakistan Clubbed in Same Group as Football Rivals Set For Blockbuster Clash

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026: Registration Started For 11403 Posts; Check Last Date, How To Apply Here

Chandigarh Property Dispute Turns Violent: Lawyer Arrested After Shooting Landlady During Court-Ordered Eviction

What Is Samudra Manthan Scheme? Here’s How It Could Cut India’s Oil Import Bill

Silver Storm Parks & Resorts Limited Successfully Concludes IPO

Commonwealth Games 2026: Jadumani Singh Settles for Silver After Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria Win Gold Medals

CA Final Registration 2026 Reopened: Check Last Date And How to Apply At eservices.icai.org

West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch DPL 2026, WDL vs NDT LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Vijay Varma Recalls Facing Casting Couch During Struggling Days: ‘He Started To Misbehave With Me’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vijay Varma Recalls Facing Casting Couch During Struggling Days: ‘He Started To Misbehave With Me’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vijay Varma Recalls Facing Casting Couch During Struggling Days: ‘He Started To Misbehave With Me’
Vijay Varma Recalls Facing Casting Couch During Struggling Days: ‘He Started To Misbehave With Me’
Vijay Varma Recalls Facing Casting Couch During Struggling Days: ‘He Started To Misbehave With Me’
Vijay Varma Recalls Facing Casting Couch During Struggling Days: ‘He Started To Misbehave With Me’

QUICK LINKS