Vijay Varma Recalls Facing Casting Couch During Struggling Days: ‘He Started To Misbehave With Me’

Actor Vijay Varma has finally opened up about his experience during the early days of his career when he was just a struggling artist. In an interview with Prakhar Gupta on his YouTube channel, how an awkward counter with a modelling coordinator nearly ended his dream.

What happened during Vijay Varma’s modelling days in Hyderabad?

Before making a mark for himself in Hindi films with his performances in Gully Boy, Dahaad, and Matka King, Vijay was trying his luck at being an amateur model in Hyderabad. However, he was forced to quit modelling because of the misconduct of a coordinator there.

“I tried modelling in Hyderabad, just small-time, amateur-level work. But I came across this weird model coordinator. He started to misbehave with me a little bit, like just trying to get a little touchy-feely. I said, ‘Bro, what is this? What are you doing?’ So, I got discouraged immediately,” Vijay shared during the conversation.

The unsettling incident pushed him to re-evaluate his path quickly. Rather than abandoning his creative dreams, Vijay decided to bypass modelling entirely and tackle acting head-on.

How did early acting rejections shape his journey?

Leaving the modelling profession was not the only obstacle he had to face. While approaching the Sutradhar School of Acting in Hyderabad, he was straight away rejected as the organization believed that he did not have the necessary dedication for the profession.

Aspirations grew even higher when he applied to the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), which is located in Pune. He cleared the preliminary rounds but was unfortunately rejected in the final round. Instead of losing heart, he applied once again and got selected in his second attempt.

What did these setbacks teach the actor?

The rejection from FTII gave the young actor a strong reality check. According to Vijay, growing up among people who have protected him all his life gives a feeling that desire is the same as fulfilment.

Vijay understood the fact that in the film industry, meritocracy and perseverance are key, so he reapplied to FTII and joined his batch which gave rise to some of the best talents in the film industry.

Vijay is known to make a mark by bringing out complex and grey characters in brilliant performances. Be it Moeen in Gully Boy or chilling roles in Darlings and Dahaad, his acting career speaks volumes about his daring picks.

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