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Home > Entertainment News > Vijay Varma’s Latest Look Has Internet Talking: ‘Male Uorfi Javed’ To ‘Crime Master Gogo’, Here’s Why

Vijay Varma’s Latest Look Has Internet Talking: ‘Male Uorfi Javed’ To ‘Crime Master Gogo’, Here’s Why

Vijay Varma’s latest all-black cut-out outfit has gone viral after social media users compared his experimental look to Uorfi Javed and Crime Master Gogo. Here’s what he wore and why the internet is reacting.

Vijay Varma (Image: X)
Vijay Varma (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 22:06 IST

Once again, Vijay Varma has broken away from the traditional style of dressing of the celebrities, but this time his new look has generated many comments on the internet.

Recently seen by the actor at an event in Mumbai wearing a fancy black outfit, consisting of a cut out shirt, leather pants and large sunglasses, videos captured by the paparazzi soon became viral on social media and made the weird dress sense into a hot topic of discussion. Some of the nicknames associated with him due to his dressing style include “Male Uorfi Javed” and “Crime Master Gogo”, among others.

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What Did Vijay Varma Wear?



Vijay chose to wear a fitted black top that had a criss-cross pattern. This garment had multiple open, transparent areas in it and there were black fabric strips from the sleeves and bottom of the top. He matched the bold garment with high-waisted black leather pants to maintain an entirely black outfit. Large black sunglasses formed the rest of his outfit with relatively modest styling of his hair.

This was an outfit that really stood out because of the top, hanging strips of fabric, leather pants, and the sunglasses.

Why Is Vijay Varma Being Called ‘Male Uorfi Javed’?

As soon as footage of the actor appeared online, netizens began making comparisons of the actor’s unique fashion sense to that of Uorfi Javed, whose style is quite unorthodox.

An individual stated that Vijay looked like “The Male version of Urfi Javed” while others ridiculed him for his odd clothing. The comparison with Uorfi became one of the most common responses to Vijay’s unique style.

From Uorfi Javed To Crime Master Gogo

The comparisons did not stop there. Another social media reaction simply called Vijay “Crime Master Go Go”, referring to the iconic villain played by Shakti Kapoor in Andaz Apna Apna. Other users compared his appearance to a fly, while one questioned the styling altogether with a blunt “Why?!? Like honestly why?”

Orry was also brought into the conversation, with one user jokingly comparing Vijay to “another Orry.” Another stream of reactions compared the actor’s experimental fashion with Ranveer Singh’s famously unconventional red-carpet style, including one user describing him as “Ranveer Singh from Meesho.”

Vijay Varma Is No Stranger To Experimental Fashion

The viral reaction could be attributed to the fact that he has been trying different looks for quite some time. In this case, his new look fits into the trend, as he has decided to wear something completely unconventional rather than opt for a traditional suit or red-carpet look. The look itself became a topic of discussion online the moment videos of the event held in Mumbai appeared.

Most of the reactions were nothing more than mocking, but it showed how fast such unusual looks of celebrities could go viral. At the same time, for the moment, it seems that Vijay Varma has not commented on the viral reactions to his new look.

ALSO READ: Naseeruddin Shah To Shabana Azmi: Bollywood Celebrities Who Joined CJP Protest In Mumbai Today

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Vijay Varma’s Latest Look Has Internet Talking: ‘Male Uorfi Javed’ To ‘Crime Master Gogo’, Here’s Why

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Vijay Varma’s Latest Look Has Internet Talking: ‘Male Uorfi Javed’ To ‘Crime Master Gogo’, Here’s Why

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Vijay Varma’s Latest Look Has Internet Talking: ‘Male Uorfi Javed’ To ‘Crime Master Gogo’, Here’s Why

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Vijay Varma’s Latest Look Has Internet Talking: ‘Male Uorfi Javed’ To ‘Crime Master Gogo’, Here’s Why
Vijay Varma’s Latest Look Has Internet Talking: ‘Male Uorfi Javed’ To ‘Crime Master Gogo’, Here’s Why
Vijay Varma’s Latest Look Has Internet Talking: ‘Male Uorfi Javed’ To ‘Crime Master Gogo’, Here’s Why
Vijay Varma’s Latest Look Has Internet Talking: ‘Male Uorfi Javed’ To ‘Crime Master Gogo’, Here’s Why
Vijay Varma’s Latest Look Has Internet Talking: ‘Male Uorfi Javed’ To ‘Crime Master Gogo’, Here’s Why

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