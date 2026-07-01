Who Was Vijaya Mehta? Veteran Theatre Director And Filmmaker Dies At 91

Vijaya Mehta Death: The Indian theatre and arts community is mourning the loss of Vijaya Mehta, a legendary theatre director, filmmaker, and actor who passed away on June 30, 2026, at the age of 91 due to age-related ailments.

Lovingly addressed as “Bai” by her fellows in the arts community, she was a pioneer in her field who helped shape the theatre stage after independence and parallelly helped the Indian cinema as well.

A Pioneer of Modern Marathi Theatre

Born on November 4, 1934, in Baroda, Vijaya Mehta attended University of Mumbai and then went on to receive her training from renowned artists like Ebrahim Alkazi and Adi Marzban.

In 1960s, she became an evident part of theatrical tradition of Maharashtra and formed theatre group known as Rangayan with playwright Vijay Tendulkar and actors Shriram Lagoo and Arvind Deshpande which celebrated till now

Mehta directed some of the most celebrated productions in contemporary Indian theatre, including:

Ek Shoonya Bajirao (regarded as a landmark production)

Ajab Nyay Vartulacha (a famous Marathi adaptation of Bertolt Brecht’s The Caucasian Chalk Circle)

Barrister

Hamidabaichi Kothi

Shakuntal

Landmark Contributions to Parallel Cinema and Television

There is no doubt that her core passion lied with theatre, but Vijaya also left a mark on the silver screen and behind the camera as well. As a filmmaker, she directed cinema classics such as Rao Saheb (1986) and Pestonjee (1988), which were highly regarded for their subtle, brilliant human portrayals. On television, she directed the popular 1990s drama series Lifeline.

As an actress, she delivered unforgettable performances in defining parallel films:

Govind Nihalani’s Party (1984): Her portrayal of Damayanti Rane won her the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Shyam Benegal’s Kalyug (1981): Her cinematic acting debut.



Honoured with Global and National Accolades

Over a brilliant career spanning more than six decades, Mehta’s excellence was recognized with India’s highest creative honors:

Padma Shri (1986)

Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for Direction (1975)

Sangeet Natak Akademi Tagore Ratna (2012)

META Lifetime Achievement Award

Best Actress at the Asia Pacific Film Festival (for Party)

As a legend of theatre passed, emotional tributes started pouring from the industry including Anupam Kher, who was mentored by her during Rao Saheb and Pestonjee and political leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid emotional tributes, remembering her as a towering cultural icon whose standards of grace, discipline, and artistic brilliance will continue to inspire generations. She is survived by her daughter and two sons.

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