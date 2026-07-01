Who Was Vijaya Mehta? Veteran Theatre Director And Filmmaker Dies At 91

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chetan Chaudhary Ayush Malik case e20 death erling haaland world cup standings 125 days guaranteed employment akanksha chamola air travel Afghan Airstrike Ambala News Building collapse latest petrol diesel rateslatest petrol diesel rates commercial LPG cylinder Alexander Isak Sweden vs France 2026 Bollywood Paparazzi Chetan Chaudhary Ayush Malik case e20 death erling haaland world cup standings 125 days guaranteed employment akanksha chamola air travel Afghan Airstrike Ambala News Building collapse latest petrol diesel rateslatest petrol diesel rates commercial LPG cylinder Alexander Isak Sweden vs France 2026 Bollywood Paparazzi Chetan Chaudhary Ayush Malik case e20 death erling haaland world cup standings 125 days guaranteed employment akanksha chamola air travel Afghan Airstrike Ambala News Building collapse latest petrol diesel rateslatest petrol diesel rates commercial LPG cylinder Alexander Isak Sweden vs France 2026 Bollywood Paparazzi Chetan Chaudhary Ayush Malik case e20 death erling haaland world cup standings 125 days guaranteed employment akanksha chamola air travel Afghan Airstrike Ambala News Building collapse latest petrol diesel rateslatest petrol diesel rates commercial LPG cylinder Alexander Isak Sweden vs France 2026 Bollywood Paparazzi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chetan Chaudhary Ayush Malik case e20 death erling haaland world cup standings 125 days guaranteed employment akanksha chamola air travel Afghan Airstrike Ambala News Building collapse latest petrol diesel rateslatest petrol diesel rates commercial LPG cylinder Alexander Isak Sweden vs France 2026 Bollywood Paparazzi Chetan Chaudhary Ayush Malik case e20 death erling haaland world cup standings 125 days guaranteed employment akanksha chamola air travel Afghan Airstrike Ambala News Building collapse latest petrol diesel rateslatest petrol diesel rates commercial LPG cylinder Alexander Isak Sweden vs France 2026 Bollywood Paparazzi Chetan Chaudhary Ayush Malik case e20 death erling haaland world cup standings 125 days guaranteed employment akanksha chamola air travel Afghan Airstrike Ambala News Building collapse latest petrol diesel rateslatest petrol diesel rates commercial LPG cylinder Alexander Isak Sweden vs France 2026 Bollywood Paparazzi Chetan Chaudhary Ayush Malik case e20 death erling haaland world cup standings 125 days guaranteed employment akanksha chamola air travel Afghan Airstrike Ambala News Building collapse latest petrol diesel rateslatest petrol diesel rates commercial LPG cylinder Alexander Isak Sweden vs France 2026 Bollywood Paparazzi
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Who Was Vijaya Mehta? Veteran Theatre Director And Filmmaker Dies At 91

Who Was Vijaya Mehta? Veteran Theatre Director And Filmmaker Dies At 91

The Indian art world is mourning the loss of veteran theatre doyenne and filmmaker Vijaya Mehta, who passed away on June 30, 2026, at the age of 91. Fondly known as "Bai," Mehta was a monumental pillar of India’s post-Independence cultural landscape. She co-founded the influential experimental theatre group Rangayan and directed acclaimed parallel cinema classics like Pestonjee and Rao Saheb. Following her demise, prominent industry figures including Anupam Kher and Shabana Azmi, alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paid rich tributes to her enduring legacy.

Vijaya Mehta, Image Credits- Wikipedia
Vijaya Mehta, Image Credits- Wikipedia

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-07-01 12:07 IST

Vijaya Mehta Death: The Indian theatre and arts community is mourning the loss of Vijaya Mehta, a legendary theatre director, filmmaker, and actor who passed away on June 30, 2026, at the age of 91 due to age-related ailments.

Lovingly addressed as “Bai” by her fellows in the arts community, she was a pioneer in her field who helped shape the theatre stage after independence and parallelly helped the Indian cinema as well.

You Might Be Interested In

A Pioneer of Modern Marathi Theatre

Born on November 4, 1934, in Baroda, Vijaya Mehta attended University of Mumbai and then went on to receive her training from renowned artists like Ebrahim Alkazi and Adi Marzban.

In 1960s, she became an evident part of theatrical tradition of Maharashtra and formed theatre group known as Rangayan with playwright Vijay Tendulkar and actors Shriram Lagoo and Arvind Deshpande which celebrated till now

Mehta directed some of the most celebrated productions in contemporary Indian theatre, including:

  • Ek Shoonya Bajirao (regarded as a landmark production)

  • Ajab Nyay Vartulacha (a famous Marathi adaptation of Bertolt Brecht’s The Caucasian Chalk Circle)

  • Barrister

  • Hamidabaichi Kothi

  • Shakuntal

Landmark Contributions to Parallel Cinema and Television

There is no doubt that her core passion lied with theatre, but Vijaya also left a mark on the silver screen and behind the camera as well. As a filmmaker, she directed cinema classics such as Rao Saheb (1986) and Pestonjee (1988), which were highly regarded for their subtle, brilliant human portrayals. On television, she directed the popular 1990s drama series Lifeline.

As an actress, she delivered unforgettable performances in defining parallel films:

  • Govind Nihalani’s Party (1984): Her portrayal of Damayanti Rane won her the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress.

  • Shyam Benegal’s Kalyug (1981): Her cinematic acting debut.

Honoured with Global and National Accolades

Over a brilliant career spanning more than six decades, Mehta’s excellence was recognized with India’s highest creative honors:

  • Padma Shri (1986)

  • Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for Direction (1975)

  • Sangeet Natak Akademi Tagore Ratna (2012)

  • META Lifetime Achievement Award

  • Best Actress at the Asia Pacific Film Festival (for Party)

As a legend of theatre passed, emotional tributes started pouring from the industry including Anupam Kher, who was mentored by her during Rao Saheb and Pestonjee and political leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid emotional tributes, remembering her as a towering cultural icon whose standards of grace, discipline, and artistic brilliance will continue to inspire generations. She is survived by her daughter and two sons.

ALSO READ: Is Akanksha Chamola Bisexual? Shreya Kalra Makes Claim On Lock Upp 2, Here Is What Happened

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was Vijaya Mehta? Veteran Theatre Director And Filmmaker Dies At 91
Tags: deathhome-hero-pos-15PestonjeeRangayanVijaya Mehta

RELATED News

Prasad Corp, Monsoon Colour Lab Join Hands To Modernise Analogue Filmmaking In India

Is Akanksha Chamola Bisexual? Shreya Kalra Makes Claim On Lock Upp 2, Here Is What Happened

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Flaunts Baby Bump, Jokes ‘My Six Pack’ in Adorable Instagram Post

Shahid Kapoor Signs New Film After Cocktail 2, To Begin Shooting in October 2026: Report

Jasmin Bhasin Terminal Ileitis Update: ‘I’m Still Not Out of the Danger Zone’ Actor Returns To India For Treatment

LATEST NEWS

Gold, Silver Prices Today, July 1: MCX Gold, Silver Slip; Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rates In Chennai, Delhi, And More

What Is CA Day? History, Significance, Why It Is Celebrated, Theme And Key Facts

Why Did Ketan Agarwal Sought Siya Goel’s Background Check Before Finalising Marriage?

Does BMI Affect Health Insurance?

Ayush Malik Case: What Happens When A Muslim Leaves Islam? What Islamic Laws Say About Impact On Marriage

OnePlus N6 Launches In India: Check Price, Features, Camera And Huge 8,000mAh Battery

What Is the ‘Nautapa’ Myth? Why It’s Being Blamed for India’s Fifth-Driest June in 126 Years

Explained | What Is The Controversy Over Ethanol-Blended E20 Petrol And What’s The Government’s Stand?

Who Was Vijaya Mehta? Veteran Theatre Director And Filmmaker Dies At 91

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Standings: Kylian Mbappe Joins Lionel Messi at The Top, Erling Haaland Climbs to 2nd Position | Top 5 List

Who Was Vijaya Mehta? Veteran Theatre Director And Filmmaker Dies At 91

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was Vijaya Mehta? Veteran Theatre Director And Filmmaker Dies At 91

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was Vijaya Mehta? Veteran Theatre Director And Filmmaker Dies At 91
Who Was Vijaya Mehta? Veteran Theatre Director And Filmmaker Dies At 91
Who Was Vijaya Mehta? Veteran Theatre Director And Filmmaker Dies At 91
Who Was Vijaya Mehta? Veteran Theatre Director And Filmmaker Dies At 91

QUICK LINKS