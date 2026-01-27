Major setback For Vijay’s Movie, Madras High Court Court Sends The Matter Back To The Single Judge

The Madras High Court issued a ruling today January 27 2026 which created more difficulties for the upcoming film Jana Nayagan which stars Thalapathy Vijay.

The Division Bench, led by Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, set aside the previous order that had mandated the immediate issuance of a U/A certificate.

The court has sent the case back to a single-judge bench, which will create a new timeline for legal proceedings that will keep fans and the production house waiting until the film gets its theatrical release.