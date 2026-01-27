Major setback For Vijay’s Movie, Madras High Court Court Sends The Matter Back To The Single Judge

LIVE TV
Vijay’s upcoming film faces a major setback after the Madras High Court sent the legal matter back to a single judge for fresh consideration. The decision delays relief for the makers and puts the film’s release plans under renewed uncertainty.

Major Setback For Vijay’s Movie As Madras High Court Sends Case Back To Single Judge
Major Setback For Vijay’s Movie As Madras High Court Sends Case Back To Single Judge

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: January 27, 2026 11:50:56 IST

The Madras High Court issued a ruling today January 27 2026 which created more difficulties for the upcoming film Jana Nayagan which stars Thalapathy Vijay.

The Division Bench, led by Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, set aside the previous order that had mandated the immediate issuance of a U/A certificate.

The court has sent the case back to a single-judge bench, which will create a new timeline for legal proceedings that will keep fans and the production house waiting until the film gets its theatrical release.

First published on: Jan 27, 2026 11:42 AM IST
Tags: madras high courtTamil cinema newsvijay film controversyVijay movie

