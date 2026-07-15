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Home > Entertainment News > Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Gets New Release Date After Delay; Will It Clash With Son Jason Sanjay’s Sigma?

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Gets New Release Date After Delay; Will It Clash With Son Jason Sanjay’s Sigma?

Months after its scheduled Pongal release was postponed, Vijay's political action drama Jana Nayagan has finally locked a new theatrical release date. The announcement also raises the possibility of a box-office face-off with Sigma, the directorial debut of Vijay's son, Jason Sanjay.

Jana Nayagan Release (Photo: X)
Jana Nayagan Release (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-07-15 16:41 IST

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Official Release Date: After weeks of speculation, KVN Productions has officially announced the release date of Jana Nayagan, starring Tamil superstar and now Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay. Sharing a new poster featuring Vijay in a police uniform holding a katana, the makers confirmed that the H. Vinoth directorial will release in theatres on July 23.

The production house unveiled the date with the caption: “Tested by fire. Forged by time. Built for history. The tougher the battle, the louder the victory.” The film was originally expected to arrive during the Pongal season but was postponed after delays related to certification.

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Vijay’s Jana Nayagan overseas release confusion ends

The announcement also clears up confusion surrounding the film’s international release. Before the official confirmation, several overseas distributors, including those in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Papua New Guinea, had opened advance bookings for July 24, leading to speculation that the film would release overseas a day after India. Following the makers’ announcement, distributors updated their schedules, with additional screenings now being added for July 23, aligning the international release with the Indian premiere.

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A post shared by KVN Productions (@kvn.productions)

Will Jana Nayagan face off against Jason Sanjay’s Sigma?

The revised release date has also fuelled discussions about a possible box-office clash within Vijay’s own family. Vijay’s son, Jason Sanjay, is set to make his directorial debut with Sigma, a heist thriller starring Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah. The film is currently slated to hit theatres on July 31. While there is an eight-day gap between the two releases, industry observers believe Jana Nayagan could continue to dominate screens if it opens strongly, potentially affecting the theatrical run of Sigma. As of now, Lyca Productions has not announced any change to Sigma’s release date.

The timing has also reignited speculation surrounding Vijay’s personal life, including unverified reports of a rift within the family following rumours about his marriage. Neither Vijay nor his family has publicly addressed these claims, and there has been no official confirmation of any family dispute.

What is Jana Nayagan about?

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain and Priyamani in key roles. The film is widely reported to be inspired by Anil Ravipudi’s Telugu hit Bhagavanth Kesari, although the makers have not officially confirmed the adaptation.

Recently, the film received an ‘A’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after modifications, paving the way for its theatrical release. With Vijay balancing his new role as Chief Minister and one of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars, Jana Nayagan is shaping up to be among the most closely watched releases of the year.

ALSO READ: Lock Upp Season 2: Yogesh Rawat Says He Shoplifted Rs 60,000 Worth of Goods for ‘The Thrill’

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Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Gets New Release Date After Delay; Will It Clash With Son Jason Sanjay’s Sigma?
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Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Gets New Release Date After Delay; Will It Clash With Son Jason Sanjay’s Sigma?
Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Gets New Release Date After Delay; Will It Clash With Son Jason Sanjay’s Sigma?
Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Gets New Release Date After Delay; Will It Clash With Son Jason Sanjay’s Sigma?
Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Gets New Release Date After Delay; Will It Clash With Son Jason Sanjay’s Sigma?

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