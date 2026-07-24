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Home > Entertainment News > Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Turned This Tamil Actor’s Biggest Dream Into Heartbreak After Her Scene Was Deleted

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Turned This Tamil Actor’s Biggest Dream Into Heartbreak After Her Scene Was Deleted

Tamil television actor and dancer Anandhi Ajay broke down in an emotional video after discovering that all her scenes were edited out of Thalapathy Vijay’s farewell film Jana Nayagan, crushing her dream of sharing screen space with the superstar.

Thalapathy Vijay and Anandhi Ajay, Image Credits- IMDb/Instagram
Thalapathy Vijay and Anandhi Ajay, Image Credits- IMDb/Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Fri 2026-07-24 16:39 IST

To appear in a south cinema and share a screen with Thalapathy Vijay is like a dream for many artists in the industry. For actor and classical dancer Anandhi Ajay that dream was almost in her reach and then suddenly all of it vanished. She got a role in Vijay’s final film and worked for about a year on the project, living her dream.

However, all of his happiness turned into disappointment upon watching the final cuts in the theatres where all of the scenes in which she was present were completely deleted from the movie.

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Taking her disappointment to Instagram, she posted an emotional clip that went viral across the cinema and many fans came in her support.

Why Did Anandhi Ajay Break Down After Watching ‘Jana Nayagan’?

Anandhi confessed that she had been associated with the film project for over a year’s time, hoping that her presence with Vijay would help her breakthrough the doors of feature films. While actors usually lose scenes in movies after being edited in the post production, Anandhi narrated the reason for her feeling extremely disappointed for losing scenes from her movie Jana Nayagan.



“Although I have been acting in several films, many scenes of mine have been cut from them before. I have never felt sad for that. But when the same thing happened with Jana Nayagan, I felt extremely upset. I came to the film industry hoping to get an opportunity to work with Vijay sir. It was my dream.”Anandhi Ajay via Instagram

She added that while she walked into the theater with pure excitement, finding herself completely absent from the screen left her feeling incredibly unlucky.

Why Is This Loss Particularly Devastating For The Actor?

The first and foremost cause of Anandhi’s grief is the importance of the film within the timeline of Vijay’s career. The film titled Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth, is supposed to be the last release of Vijay from the entertainment industry before getting into politics, prior to the state elections.

Since this would be the last film of Vijay, Anandhi understood that she won’t have another chance to do a re-shooting or audition in films with Vijay.

Though she was heartbroken with the situation, she appreciated the story of the film with particular emphasis on its strong women empowerment message.

Who Is Anandhi Ajay?

Anandhi Ajay is a well-known personality on Tamil television channels due to her fame from serials like Karthigai Pengal, Kana Kaanum Kaalangal, and Yamuna. In addition to being an actor in fiction TV shows, Anandhi Ajay is a classic dancer and performed in several dance reality shows, including Dance Jodi Dance 3.0, Maanada Mayilada, and several seasons of Jodi No. 1.

She has recently made short cameos in films like Gatta Kusthi 2 and Suriya starrer Karuppu.

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Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Turned This Tamil Actor’s Biggest Dream Into Heartbreak After Her Scene Was Deleted
Tags: thalapathy-vijay

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Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Turned This Tamil Actor’s Biggest Dream Into Heartbreak After Her Scene Was Deleted

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Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Turned This Tamil Actor’s Biggest Dream Into Heartbreak After Her Scene Was Deleted
Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Turned This Tamil Actor’s Biggest Dream Into Heartbreak After Her Scene Was Deleted
Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Turned This Tamil Actor’s Biggest Dream Into Heartbreak After Her Scene Was Deleted
Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Turned This Tamil Actor’s Biggest Dream Into Heartbreak After Her Scene Was Deleted

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