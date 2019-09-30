Viju Khote death news: The untimely demise of veteran actor Viju Khote has saddened the entire Indian film industry and several fans. Several celebrities including Rishi Kapoor, Isha Kopikar and Suniel Shetty among others have mourned the death of the actor on social media.

From playing Kalia in Sholay, Maan Singh in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Robert in Andaz Apna Apna, Bollywood actor Viju Khote has given us some of the most celebrated and memorable characters of the Indian Film Industry. A huge loss for Bollywood and fans alike, Viju Khote’s demise has come as a shock and saddening news for everyone who has seen him perform on the big as well as the small screen.

His niece Bhavana Balsavar confirmed the news and said that the actor passed away peacefully in his sleep at around 6:55 am due to multiple organ failure. While the actor had not been keeping well for quite some time, he expressed his desire to not pass away in a hospital. This is the reason his family members brought him home a few days ago. Bhavana Balsavar further added that the demise of the actor is a great loss for all of them.

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty paid a tribute to Viju Khote on Twitter and said that he will miss him. Calling him one of the finest actors in the industry, actor Isha Kopikar has also shared her condolences on social media. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has shared that him and Viju Khote were dear friends and used to bike together along with Shobha Kote. He further added that he will miss calling him Viju Kutte aahe?!

From Kalia to Robert..#VijuKhote sir you will be remembered.

Latest reports say that the last rites of Viju Khote will be performed around noon at Chandan Wadi. We can expect some of the big names of Bollywood to come and extend support to the family members during this emotional and sensitive time. A known name in Marathi theatre circle, Viju Khote has also featured in television shows. One of his successful ventures on television includes Zabaan Sambhalke and Jeeney Bhi Do Yaaron.

