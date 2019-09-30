Viju Khote passes away: From Sholay, Andaz Apna Apna to Jeeney Bhi Do Yaaron in 2018, Viju Khote who won hearts with his characters Robert, Kalia passed away at the age of 77 due to old age in Mumbai, earlier this morning,

Viju Khote passes away at 77: Born on December 17, 1945, Viju Khote, who was popularly known for his role of Kalia in Sholay, Robert from Andaz Apna Apna passed away earlier this morning at the age of 77 due to old age in Mumbai. Winning hearts with just his dialogues- Sardar Maine Aapka Namak Khaya hai to Galti Se Mistake Hogya, Viju Khote was one of the most flawless actors, who amazed us with his skills and was an idol to many.

Unfortunately, it is a sad day for the industry, as we have lost a gem, with more than 300 films in both Hindi and Marathi language, Viju Khote has passed on but his movies and memories remain with us even today. Viju Khote started his acting career back in 1964 with Ya Malak, after his debut he supposedly took a four-year break and started appearing in films yearly. In 1968, the actor played the role of an idle bandit in Anokhi Raat, Raghunandan in Jeene ki Raah in 1969, Ganwaar (1970), Raampur Ka Lakshman (1972), Shareef Budmaash (1973), Jalte Badan and many many more but rose to fame with Sholay in 1975 as Kalia.

With more than 300 films, Viju Khote was last seen in Jaane Kyun De Yaaron in 2018 with Biju Khote and interestingly, the actor has also appeared in web series and made his digital debut in 2017 with Jeeney Bhi Do Yaaron JBDY where he paid the role of Ganpat Sharma aka Dadaji. As the news of his demise comes as a shock, many actors and television personalities took to their twitter handles to pay homage to actor Viju Khote.

See tweets here:

Veteran actor Viju Khote passes away in Mumbai. He was 77 years old. pic.twitter.com/qL8XA2XXmr — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2019

https://t.co/Wu2agM0WSU We worked in web show “Jaane bhi do Yaaron “ and he left us today … famously remembered as “ Kaalia” , very witty and affable soul.

You shall be missed #vijukhote sir … Rest in Peace 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/fZFTC42TU0 — Hansa Singh (@haanssa) September 30, 2019

Sad to Know #VijuKhote RIP!!!

Whole, Maharashtra & India will always Remember you pic.twitter.com/ZrlzX25I5t — Akash Pawar (@AkashPawarHR) September 30, 2019

Have a peaceful journey ahead Raabert 🙏 RIP #vijukhote pic.twitter.com/ywptofxmyn — Shashank Shantanu (@Shashankdzire) September 30, 2019

May his soul rest in peace. The actor is survived by elder sister Shubha Khote.

