Filmmaker Vikas Bahl, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by a former employee of Phantom Films, has filed a defamation suit against Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane in Bombay High Court. Bahl has sought suitable directions from the court to restrain his former partners in the production house from making any statement about him to the media or via social media. It also demanded damages of Rs 10 crore from Kashyap and Motwane for making defamatory and false allegations against him due to which he has suffered irreversible damage to the reputation.

Kangana Ranaut, who is known for voicing out her opinions, has also accused the director Vikas Bahl of indecent behaviour on the sets of the movie. The #MeToo campaign that has taken the country by storm kicked off after Bollywood actor Tanshuree Dutta alleged veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexual misconduct on the set of 2008 film Horn ‘OK’ Pleassss. Now it has taken over politics, judiciary and media as more and more women are coming forward to name their alleged sexual perpetrators with each passing day.

Anurag Kashyap had dissolved all business ties with Vikas Bahl after the incident. On the other hand, Vikramaditya Motwane, too, called Bahl a sexual offender. Both issued an apology to the women crew member. Meanwhile, Bahl has alleged that defendants are exploiting the ongoing #MeToo campaign in the country.

Phantom Films was established by Kashyap, Motwane, Bahl and Madhu Mantena in 2011. It produced Bollywood movies like Lootera, Hasee Toh Phasee, Queen and Udta Punjab a Netflix original web-series Sacred Games.

