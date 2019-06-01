Filmmaker Vikas Bahl, who was accused of a sexual harassment case by an employee of Phantom Films, has recently got a clean chit from the case. Recent reports also reveal that the trailer of his film super 30 which feature Hrithik Roshan, which will release in the next week will also feature his name as he will be getting credits for his directorial.

The wave of Me Too movement which was initially started by Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta included many shocking names from the film industry. Among the long list of actors, one of the accused was Filmmaker Vikas Bahl who was busy shooting for Hrithik Roshan’s film Super 30 that time. The director was accused by an employee of Phantom Films for sexual harassment. After this news, the director’s name was removed from Super ’30s team.

Post to which Reliance Entertainment, who is half the partner of Phantom requested for an internal enquiry against all the charges which were imposed on the filmmaker. Recently, the committee has announced that Vikas has been cleared with all the charges. The CEO of the production house, Shibashish Sarkar confirmed by announcing that the director has got a clean chit and now he will also be given all the credits as a director for Hrithik Roshan’s film Super 30.

The trailer of the film, which will be released in the next week will also feature his name as the director.

Reports reveal that the internal committee researched for the entire matter in detail by enquiring up for the complaint which was made by the employee of Phantom Films against the director. The committee interviewed all the employees and searched for all the documents involved in the issue. After going through all the hidden facts, the director has been declared innocent.

Moreover, Vikas Bahl also launched for a defamation case against Phantom Films partners– Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap. Talking about his film, Super 30 is a biographical film which is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his education program Super 30. The film features Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. Apart from the lead stars, it also features Nandish Singh, Johnny Lever, Pankaj Tripathi and Aditya Srivastava in supporting roles.

