The wave of MeToo movement is helping a lot of women to come forward and share their stories. Women across different fields are raising their voice to tell the world about their sufferings and pull out the dark sides of their culprits. Of many big names in Bollywood, Queen’s director Vikas Bahl was also accused of sexual harassment. Kangana Ranaut, who was the lead actor of the movie, also backed the claims and accused Vikas of the same. She even said that she was never comfortable working with him and now when the story of his black deeds are out, she wants to raise her voice too.

Now the director, who has been blamed of sexually harassing women, is being slowly boycotted from the industry. Vikas Bahl has been accused of sexual harassment by one of his former employee. Working for Phantom films, the employee recapitulated the allegations of sexual harassment on the filmmaker. According to what she said, Bahl, who is one of the partners alongside Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena, acted in an objectionable manner with her on a trip to Goa.

After several accusations of his inappropriate acts, he is getting criticised by many other Bollywood names. As a result, the director has now swept out of the upcoming project 83. The Ranveer Singh-starrer will no longer be associated with his name in any way.

The news of him getting dropped from the movie 83 was confirmed by one of the insiders. One of the partners of the Phantom films, Anurag Kashyap even backed up the ladies publically saying that he always knew the darker side of him. Now that it has been out in the public, both of the other owners Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane have distanced themselves from keeping any contact with Vikas Bahl.

Not just them, Hrithik Roshan, who signed his next film Super 30 with Vikas Bahl, also said that it is impossible for him to work with such a culprit and referred to him as a person guilty of a grave misconduct.

