In an interview, Shilpa Shinde had accused her Bigg Boss 11 co-contestant Vikas Gupta of imposing a criminal case against her just after he got to know that Shilpa will be a part of Bigg Boss 11. Responding to the alleged criminal charges, Vikas Gupta said, “I really don’t want to believe all this and neither do I want to comment on any of these stupid things. Bigg Boss is over and it has ended with grace. Why dig up old graves now?"

Bigg Boss 11 might be over but the house rivalries certainly are not. In one of the interviews post the grand finale, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde alleged that Vikas Gupta had reportedly filed a criminal case against her as soon as he got to know that Shilpa would also be participating in the show in this season. Talking to a leading daily, Shilpa said, “They filed a criminal case against me as soon as they came to know that I was going to Bigg Boss. I am not saying that Vikas Gupta is the main culprit but the roots of all this started with him, along with the producer of the Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hai. As a programming head, he could have settled a lot of things earlier too but I remember him saying that ‘Main aapko ghar pe bithaunga.”

In an interview with Indian Express, Vikas Gupta responded to the claims alleged by Shilpa and said, “I really don’t want to believe all this and neither do I want to comment on any of these stupid things. ‘Bigg Boss’ is over and it has ended with grace. Why dig up old graves now?” The difference between the duo started post a massive fight on the sets of Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hai. While Vikas Gupta was serving as the programming head of the show at the time, Shilpa Shinde was essaying the role of Angoori Bhabhi in the show.

Earlier Vikas had clarified his equation with Shilpa and said “Shilpa and I didn’t have any major problem outside the house. It was just about one decision that should I be letting her go, or should I keep her in the show although her demands were something that couldn’t be fulfilled. I had to take a call on behalf of my organisation and she moved on. She must have felt bad about it but what she did to me for the first five weeks was also part of the game. It was not personal vengeance and I don’t want to blame her for it.”