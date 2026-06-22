Vikram Bhatt Opens Up On Jail Ordeal, Reveals How Mahesh Bhatt Supported His Family During Cheating Case

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has rarely spoken in detail about the legal troubles that landed him in jail late last year. But months after being granted bail, the director is beginning to reflect on the experience, and on the people who stood by him during it. In a recent interview, Bhatt revealed that filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, whom he has often described as a mentor and guiding force, remained closely connected to his family throughout the ordeal. While many wondered why Mahesh had stayed publicly silent, Vikram suggested there was a reason behind that decision.

According to him, the veteran filmmaker chose caution over confrontation at a time when any public comment could have complicated matters further. The remarks offer a rare glimpse into the personal side of a controversy that made headlines across the industry and raised questions about the intersection of cinema, business and legal scrutiny.

What Was The Case Against Vikram Bhatt?

The controversy dates back to December 2025, when Vikram Bhatt and his wife were arrested in connection with a multi-crore cheating case registered in Rajasthan. The complaint was linked to investments made by Udaipur-based businessman and Indira Group founder Dr Ajay Murdia. Allegations claimed that Bhatt and his associates had encouraged investments worth more than ₹30 crore across multiple film projects, allegedly promising significant returns. One of the proposed films was reportedly envisioned as a tribute to Dr Murdia’s late wife.

The case attracted widespread attention because of the scale of the alleged investment and the involvement of a well-known filmmaker. After being denied relief by the Rajasthan High Court, Bhatt remained in custody for more than two months before the Supreme Court granted him bail in February 2026.

How Did Mahesh Bhatt Support Him During The Crisis?

According to Vikram Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt never abandoned him during the difficult period, even though direct communication was nearly impossible. The filmmaker explained that his time in custody severely restricted his ability to speak with people. He was reportedly allowed only a few minutes each day to connect with family members.

As a result, Mahesh stayed in touch with those closest to him instead. Bhatt revealed that the veteran filmmaker regularly checked on his children and extended family members, ensuring they had emotional support while the legal process unfolded. What stood out most, however, was Mahesh Bhatt’s decision to avoid making public statements.

Vikram suggested that his mentor felt constrained by the circumstances and believed that speaking aggressively about the case could have made matters worse. In his view, the silence was not indifference but a calculated attempt to prevent further complications.

How Did Tumko Meri Kasam Become Part Of The Controversy?

The legal dispute gained additional attention because of Tumko Meri Kasam, a film directed by Vikram Bhatt and inspired by the life of Dr Ajay Murdia. Released earlier this year, the film found itself caught in a broader controversy after regulatory scrutiny surrounding Indira IVF and its proposed public offering. Reports at the time indicated that concerns had been raised regarding promotional activities linked to the company during a fundraising period. Soon afterwards, the company’s planned IPO was withdrawn.

Although the film itself struggled commercially and failed to generate significant box-office momentum, its connection to the wider controversy ensured it remained in the news cycle. The episode ultimately transformed what might have been a routine release into a subject of industry debate.

Did Vikram Bhatt Feel Abandoned By Bollywood?

Interestingly, Vikram Bhatt does not appear to share the narrative that he was left without support. When asked whether the absence of a Vishesh Films collaboration affected him, the director pointed out that many of his biggest commercial successes were created outside the Bhatt banner. Over the years, he has delivered popular films across genres, including horror, thriller and comedy, without relying solely on one production house.

For him, professional survival comes down to something far simpler. Bhatt believes that talent, persistence and hard work remain the only reliable safety net in an unpredictable industry. Relationships can help, opportunities can come and go, but a filmmaker’s ability to create work is what ultimately determines longevity.

What Lies Ahead For Vikram Bhatt?

The filmmaker has already indicated that financial challenges continued even after his release, including while working on Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past. Yet his recent comments suggest a man more focused on rebuilding than revisiting old battles. For audiences, the story is no longer just about a legal dispute. It is also about resilience, mentorship and the complicated realities of navigating crises in the public eye.

And amid all the headlines, one detail stands out: while Mahesh Bhatt may have remained silent publicly, Vikram Bhatt says he never stopped showing up when it mattered most.