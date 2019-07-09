Adithya Varma is all set to hit the theatres soon. To those who don't know, Adithya Varma is a Tamil remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy. Moreover, Tamil actor Vikram's son Dhruv Vikram will make his debut with this film. In an interview, Vikram revealed that the Tamil remake will be a little more innocent.

Adithya Varma: Tamil actor Vikram’s son Dhruv Vikram is all set for his acting debut in his upcoming film Adithya Varma, which is a Tamil remake of Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy. Though Arjun Reddy and it’s Hindi remake Kabir Singh opened like a storm at the box office and is still creating records, unfortunately, the film also garnered negative reviews for glorifying misogyny and the type violence against women shown in the film. Recently reports revealed that the Tamil remake of the film Adithya Varma is also on cards and Vikram’s son Dhruv will feature in the film.

Recently, in a small interview, Vikram reacted to the reviews of Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy. He also revealed that Adithya Varma will be a little innocent than Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy. The director of the film revealed that since Dhruv looks like a college student and he will best suit the character. Moreover, Dhruv’s character will not contain the strong actions and gestures which were performed by Vijay Deverakonda and Shahid Kapoor.

Though, the film is the remake, the makers will not attempt to further take the film onto a different shock level for the audience. Talking about the film, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has directed both Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh. Kabir Singh performed brilliantly at the box office and has also crossed the record of Rs 200 crore at the box office in just 13 days.

Kabir Singh featured Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Though the film, as well as the director, is currently the talk of the town, it has also garnered positive responses from many Bollywood celebrities.

