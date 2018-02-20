Actress Shraddha Srinath is all set to make her debut in the Bollywood. As per reports, the 'Vikram Vedha' actress is to make her debut opposite to Ali Fazal. Shraddha Srinath is an Indian film actress who predominantly appears in Kannada and Tamil films. Her last outing in Tamil, 'Vikram Vedha' starring Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi, was a super hit.

‘Vikram Vedha’ actress Shraddha Srinath to debut in B-Town with Ali Fazal. She is one talented young actress who is going places.And now Shraddha. Srinath is ready to make her Bollywood debut with a well-known director. Ask her about this and she says, “Yes, I am making my Bollywood debut. The director is Tigmanshu Dhulia who has directed some fantastic films like ‘Paan Singh Tomar’ and ‘Sahib Biwi Aur Gangster’ in the past.” Shraddha made her acting debut in Kannada films and has found success not just there but even in Tamil. Her last outing in Tamil, ‘Vikram Vedha’ starring Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi, was a super hit and she couldn’t be happier. In the Hindi film, she will be seen with Ali Fazal who has also done Hollywood flicks.

“My co-actor is Ali Fazal in ‘Milan Talkies’ and we begin shooting from mid-March in Lucknow and Mathura and other towns in Uttar Pradesh,” says Shraddha. As for what the movie is all about, she reveals, “It’s a love story. It’s a fun love story with the right commercial elements.” Shraddha was reportedly referred by someone for the role and called for an audition. And it’s not surprising that she bagged the role. Given that director Tigmanshu Dhulia has a wonderful repertoire of films, the actress believes this is a great way to make her debut in Hindi films.

Having worked in the south film industry for the last two years, stepping into Bollywood seems to be a natural progression for the talented young woman. Is she excited to working in Hindi films now? “I am super excited. Bollywood is a huge industry and to make a mark there is a challenge, but I’m up for it,” says Shraddha with a smile. But she is clear that wants to work across all the film industries and she is in talks for several Tamil films at the moment.