Vikram’s Loyal Fan Gets Injured In Violent Clash Over Veera Dheera Sooran Delay In Release, Director Issues Heartfelt Apology

The highly anticipated release of Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran took an unexpected turn in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu, as a violent clash broke out between two groups of fans outside a theatre.

What started as a minor argument quickly escalated, leading to one individual suffering a severe head injury.

According to a leading daily, local police were deployed to manage the situation, disperse the crowd, and prevent further violence.

Fans Gather for Morning Show Amid Release Delays

The incident occurred near the new bus stand theatre, where hundreds of eager fans had assembled for the 10:30 AM screening on March 27. However, due to an unexpected delay in the film’s release, tensions among the audience heightened.

Director SU Arun Kumar later issued a video statement apologizing for the delay and confirming that screenings would commence by the evening.

What Led to the Dispute?

The conflict arose after an interim court order prevented the film’s early morning screening, disappointing fans. Reports indicate that as they waited, two groups—one from Peravoor village and another from Gandhi Nagar, Devipattinam—began dancing to drum beats in celebration.

A verbal exchange between the two factions soon turned into a physical altercation, resulting in a serious brawl. Authorities had to intervene, negotiating with both groups before allowing the screening to proceed.

The injured individual received medical treatment, and the Kenikkarai police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Legal Dispute Behind the Unexpected Release Delay

The delay in Veera Dheera Sooran’s release was attributed to a legal dispute. Production company B4U filed a case with the Delhi High Court against the film’s producer, Riya Shibu of HR Pictures, citing a contractual disagreement over the movie’s OTT rights.

As a result, the court issued an interim stay, preventing the film’s screening until 10:30 AM on March 27. This led to the cancellation of early morning shows in major multiplexes such as PVR and Cinepolis.

B4U accused Riya Shibu of failing to honor their agreement regarding digital distribution rights and demanded ₹7 crore in compensation. The court ruled that the producer must deposit the amount and submit necessary documents within 48 hours.

Impact on International Screenings

The legal complications also affected the film’s overseas release, with planned premiere shows in the US being canceled.

Apart from Vikram in the lead role, the film features an ensemble cast, including SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Dushara Vijayan.