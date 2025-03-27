Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Vikram’s Loyal Fan Gets Injured In Violent Clash Over Veera Dheera Sooran Delay In Release, Director Issues Heartfelt Apology

Vikram’s Loyal Fan Gets Injured In Violent Clash Over Veera Dheera Sooran Delay In Release, Director Issues Heartfelt Apology

The delay in Veera Dheera Sooran’s release was attributed to a legal dispute. Production company B4U filed a case with the Delhi High Court against the film’s producer, Riya Shibu of HR Pictures, citing a contractual disagreement over the movie’s OTT rights.

The highly anticipated release of Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran took an unexpected turn in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu, as a violent clash broke out between two groups of fans outside a theatre.

What started as a minor argument quickly escalated, leading to one individual suffering a severe head injury.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to a leading daily, local police were deployed to manage the situation, disperse the crowd, and prevent further violence.

Fans Gather for Morning Show Amid Release Delays

The incident occurred near the new bus stand theatre, where hundreds of eager fans had assembled for the 10:30 AM screening on March 27. However, due to an unexpected delay in the film’s release, tensions among the audience heightened.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Director SU Arun Kumar later issued a video statement apologizing for the delay and confirming that screenings would commence by the evening.

What Led to the Dispute?

The conflict arose after an interim court order prevented the film’s early morning screening, disappointing fans. Reports indicate that as they waited, two groups—one from Peravoor village and another from Gandhi Nagar, Devipattinam—began dancing to drum beats in celebration.

A verbal exchange between the two factions soon turned into a physical altercation, resulting in a serious brawl. Authorities had to intervene, negotiating with both groups before allowing the screening to proceed.

The injured individual received medical treatment, and the Kenikkarai police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Legal Dispute Behind the Unexpected Release Delay

The delay in Veera Dheera Sooran’s release was attributed to a legal dispute. Production company B4U filed a case with the Delhi High Court against the film’s producer, Riya Shibu of HR Pictures, citing a contractual disagreement over the movie’s OTT rights.

As a result, the court issued an interim stay, preventing the film’s screening until 10:30 AM on March 27. This led to the cancellation of early morning shows in major multiplexes such as PVR and Cinepolis.

B4U accused Riya Shibu of failing to honor their agreement regarding digital distribution rights and demanded ₹7 crore in compensation. The court ruled that the producer must deposit the amount and submit necessary documents within 48 hours.

Impact on International Screenings

The legal complications also affected the film’s overseas release, with planned premiere shows in the US being canceled.

Apart from Vikram in the lead role, the film features an ensemble cast, including SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Dushara Vijayan.

ALSO READ: Fake News, Says Prabhas’ Team After Rumours Of Actor Getting Married To A Businessman’s Daughter Go Viral

Filed under

actor Vikram Veera Dheera Sooran

newsx

Big Setback For Team India! Rohit Sharma To Miss England Test Series – Here’s Why!
Shardul Thakur

The Rise Of Shardul Thakur: From Being Unsold In IPL Mega Auction 2025 To Becoming...
Shreyas Talpade has lande

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money:...
Elon Musk

Elon Musk Awards $1 Million to Wisconsin Voter Amid Supreme Court Race
Ukrainian President Volod

Zelenskyy Makes A Bold Claim, Says ‘Putin Will Die Soon,’ Adds Everything Will Be Over
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG

Avesh Khan Back In Action: LSG Aim To Counter SRH’s Power-Hitters
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Big Setback For Team India! Rohit Sharma To Miss England Test Series – Here’s Why!

Big Setback For Team India! Rohit Sharma To Miss England Test Series – Here’s Why!

The Rise Of Shardul Thakur: From Being Unsold In IPL Mega Auction 2025 To Becoming LSG’s Main Bowler

The Rise Of Shardul Thakur: From Being Unsold In IPL Mega Auction 2025 To Becoming...

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money: Report

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money:...

Elon Musk Awards $1 Million to Wisconsin Voter Amid Supreme Court Race

Elon Musk Awards $1 Million to Wisconsin Voter Amid Supreme Court Race

Zelenskyy Makes A Bold Claim, Says ‘Putin Will Die Soon,’ Adds Everything Will Be Over

Zelenskyy Makes A Bold Claim, Says ‘Putin Will Die Soon,’ Adds Everything Will Be Over

Entertainment

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money: Report

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money:

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After Theatrical Release

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After

Viral: King Charles Welcomed With Bollywood’s ‘Dhoom Machale’ In London, Internet Says ‘Hrithik Roshan In Disguise As Camilla’

Viral: King Charles Welcomed With Bollywood’s ‘Dhoom Machale’ In London, Internet Says ‘Hrithik Roshan In

I Would Have Been Farming, Says Salman Khan While Taking A Playful Dig At Kangana Ranaut’s Nepotism Debate

I Would Have Been Farming, Says Salman Khan While Taking A Playful Dig At Kangana

Jitni Umar Likhi Hai: Salman Khan Gets Real About Death Threats From The Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Jitni Umar Likhi Hai: Salman Khan Gets Real About Death Threats From The Lawrence Bishnoi

Lifestyle

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?