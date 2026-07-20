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Home > Entertainment News > Vikrant Massey Calls Being Friends With An Ex A ‘Red Flag’; Opens Up About Marriage To Sheetal Thakur

Vikrant Massey Calls Being Friends With An Ex A ‘Red Flag’; Opens Up About Marriage To Sheetal Thakur

Actor Vikrant Massey has opened up about love, marriage and modern relationships, saying he considers staying friends with an ex a "red flag." The 12th Fail star also explained why he and his wife Sheetal Thakur never kept their relationship a secret, calling hidden relationships "shady."

Vikrant Massey (Photo: X)
Vikrant Massey (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-07-20 19:41 IST

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey has candidly shared his views on relationships, marriage and moving on from the past. Speaking in a recent interview, the actor said he does not believe in maintaining friendships with former partners and described it as a “red flag” in a relationship. During a conversation with News18, Vikrant revealed that neither he nor his wife, actor Sheetal Thakur, remains in touch with their former partners. 

“Being friends with an ex is a red flag for me. Neither Sheetal nor I are friends with our respective exes. It’s not like we consciously decided not to be, but that’s just the way we are,” he said. The actor clarified that his opinion stems from personal values rather than a rule he expects others to follow.

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‘Hiding A Relationship Is Shady,’ Says The Actor

Vikrant also spoke about why he and Sheetal never chose to keep their relationship private. According to him, couples who have been together for years but still avoid acknowledging their relationship publicly raise questions. “If you’ve spent four or five years together and still don’t want your friends or family to know about it, I find that a little shady,” he said, adding that he always believed in being honest about his relationship because both of them knew they wanted a future together.

A Decade-Long Love Story

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur’s relationship has evolved over nearly a decade. The two first met in 2015 through mutual friends and later grew close while working together on the web series Broken But Beautiful. They registered their marriage on Valentine’s Day in 2022 before celebrating a traditional wedding in Himachal Pradesh a few days later. In February 2024, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Vardaan.

In an earlier conversation with actor Rhea Chakraborty, Vikrant recalled a memorable remark Sheetal made when they first met. She had told him she could already picture him as the father of her children, a statement he now says feels remarkably prophetic.

What’s Next For Vikrant Massey?

On the professional front, Vikrant is set to headline Musafir Cafe, which premieres on Netflix on July 24. The actor, who has earned widespread acclaim in recent years with films such as 12th Fail and Sector 36, also has Yaar Jigri and Talaakhon Mein Ek in development, further expanding a filmography that has established him as one of Hindi cinema’s most versatile performers.

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Vikrant Massey Calls Being Friends With An Ex A ‘Red Flag’; Opens Up About Marriage To Sheetal Thakur
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Vikrant Massey Calls Being Friends With An Ex A ‘Red Flag’; Opens Up About Marriage To Sheetal Thakur
Vikrant Massey Calls Being Friends With An Ex A ‘Red Flag’; Opens Up About Marriage To Sheetal Thakur
Vikrant Massey Calls Being Friends With An Ex A ‘Red Flag’; Opens Up About Marriage To Sheetal Thakur
Vikrant Massey Calls Being Friends With An Ex A ‘Red Flag’; Opens Up About Marriage To Sheetal Thakur

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