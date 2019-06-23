Vikrant Massey recently revealed that in just a small time span in the industry he has got to experiment with different roles on-screen. Starting from going nude in front of the camera to now sharing the screens with Bollywood queen Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak. He has experimented a lot and has got positive results for the same. He also revealed that he loves to play the role of a common man.

Vikrant Massey is among the hardworking stars who entered the industry with his talent for dancing and Television. Vikrant loves to step out of his comfort zone and tries to deliver something extraordinary to his fans. He gained recognition by appearing in his film A Death of Gunj in 2016. Currently, the actor is busy with the work of his upcoming film Chhapaak and will be sharing the screens with Bollywood star Deepika Padukone.

Talking about the film, Chhapaak is based on the life of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal who has now turned as an activist. In the film, Vikrant Massey plays the role of a journalist turned activist. Recently in a small interview, the actor revealed that he loves playing the part of a common man in films.

Vikrant also revealed that he is just 5 years old in the film industry and in a very early stage he has tried to experiment with various roles on screens. No doubt, all his experiments have always awarded him with best results.

Further, the actor said that when he was just 21, he was shooting for a Tv show and women from Odisha came to him in Baroda to marry him. Later, Vikrant had to call the police as her family filed a mission person’s report. The actor said that this is completely a different feeling when your fans shower immense love and it somehow gives the actor the energy to perform even better. Currently, the actor has just finished with the schedule of Chhapaak and is currently in London to watch the World cup series.

