Vikrant Massey has recently been finalised to play the male lead role opposite Deepika Padukone in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming movie–Chhapaak. The film is based on the story of an acid attack survivor –Laxmi Agarwal. In the movie Deepika will portray the role of Laxmi and Vikrant will depict the role of Laxmi's partner Alok Dixit.

After a substantial break of a year and the grand wedding, Deepika Padukone will soon commence with the shooting for her upcoming movie– Chhapaak. Though the actor was busy in her schedule in the various preparations of her wedding, she has regained energy and is back in form towards work. Earlier it was said that Rajkummar Rao will work opposite Deepika but now it is confirmed that Vikrant Massey will cast in the film. As per the reports, Deepika will portray the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and Vikrant will depict the role of Laxmi’s partner Alok Dixit.

The movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar and is co-produced by the actor herself. Meghna further revealed that the movie will be filmed in Mumbai and Delhi. The director of the film wanted to remain a little close with the process and the decision to produce the film from Deepika was organic due to the emotional and sensitive storyline. She further shared that while researching for the film, the only name that stuck her mind for the lead role was Deepika.

With the movie Chhapaak, Deepika will slowly progress towards production. Laxmi Agarwal also shared that she feels happy and lucky that Bollywood queen Deepika will be playing her character in the film. Laxmi further added, that through the film, proper awareness will be generated and there will be a sight of relief for the victims of such incidents to come out and breathe in open air. It will generate inspiration for the people who are still hiding in the four walls of their houses.

