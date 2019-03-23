With the look of an 80s villain, Ranveer Singh looks extraordinarily cool in his golden-black floral suit. The shades and mountain-size hairstyle certainly makes the actor look like some villain from old movies. And how can one overlook Ranveer's south-style semi-curved moustache, which is certainly making all the noise! The printed suit is teamed-up with black bottoms

Well, not to everyone’s surprise, Ranveer Singh is stealing limelight this time too. The actor who now seems to be Fashion Police’s favourite culprit has once again managed attention of Paparazzi with his weirdly attractive look. With the look of an 80s villain, Ranveer Singh looks extraordinarily cool in his golden-black floral suit.

The shades and the mountain-size hairstyle certainly makes the actor look like some villain from old movies. And how can one overlook Ranveer’s south-style semi-curved moustache, which is making all the noise. The printed suit is teamed-up with black bottoms.

Ranveer, before reaching the venue for the award show posted a video, in which he can be seen singing rap from his recently released Gully Boy.

Besides, Ranveer another actor who caught everyone’s eyes is Jackie Shroff. The actor is wearing a jet black suit, however, it’s the navy-style cap which makes all the difference and Jackie like always look chic in this unique look.

The 64th edition of Hindi’s Cinema’s film festival has finally begun as actors walk the red-carpet. The night certainly will be a Bollywood-dose for all movie buffs. The red carpet is another important platform for our stars to outshine others and look their best, and not to everyone’s surprise, the stars are dazzling in their red-carpet looks.

The first to make their red-carpet appearance include Sara Ali Khan, Ishaan Khattar, Diana Penty, Dia Mirza, Aayush Sharma, Mouni Roy. To begin with, Sara looks promising in her golden lehenga topped with a dupatta. Her minimal make-up look completes her attire including her bouncy hairstyle. Talking about Sara’s contemporary Jhanvi, well the Dhadak debutant looks breathtaking in a pastel coloured gown as she walked the red-carper making everyone go awe. Another one to grab attention is Mouni Roy who looks sizzling a shimmery black gown and her wavy hairstyle complements her look even further.

Talking about guy-gang, Vicky Kaushal and Ishan Khattar look simple yet stunning. And not to forget, everyone’s heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor too has made his appearance and the man looks subtle in a black western attire topped with a bow-tie.

