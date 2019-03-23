Vimal Filmfare Awards 2019: One of the most prestigious and the oldest awards ceremony will be held today and Bollywood celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to prepare for the star-studded event. The event will be hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and stars like Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will also entertain the audience with their performances.

Bollywood stars are all set and prepared to gather at the star-studded event which will take place today in Mumbai. It is the 64th Vimal Filmfare Awards and it is predicted that it will not be easy for the jury this time as compared to previous years. This time major films like Raazi, Badhaai Ho, October, Stree, Mantro hit the theatres with outstanding storylines and interesting concepts. While the budding stars dazzled at the screens meanwhile bankable stars have gone through a reality check as Zero, Race 3 and Thugs of Hindostan failed to do wonders at the box office. Filmfare Awards which is also known as the baap of all awards will be held today and the Bollywood is busy in the preparations for this star-studded ceremony. Filmfare Awards are considered to be one of the oldest and the most prestigious awards to date.

The awards got introduced in 1954 and were initially called as Clare Awards. The same year National Film Awards were also started. However, National Awards first decided the panel which was appointed by the government and then decided the winner’s list. Filmfare awards adopted a completely different idea and decided the technique of getting voting from Public as well as a committee of experts. Over the years, the ceremony was broadcasted on Television live but later due to unknown reasons, recorded, edited versions and episodes of the event were broadcasted after a week the ceremony was held.

It is also said that Filmfare awards is equivalent to Academy Awards which is held in United States. It also covers various Indian sub-language awards like Filmfare Awards South, Filmfare Marathi Awards and many more. This time the 64th edition of the Filmfare Awards will be held at Jio Garden, Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai at 5 pm.

Before the event, social media has been flooded with multiple pictures and video of the celebrities preparing for their magical performances at the star-studded event. Recently Ranveer Singh’s boomerang with Brahmastra actor Mouni Roy is creating a buzz on the social media. In the video, the two are posing like snakes and it is absolutely funny. Not only this, but Ranveer Singh also took to his official Instagram handle to share the picture posing with a group of dancers.

One of the most awaited nights will be happening today and will be hosted by Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan. In between, he will also be joined by actors like Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, and will present the awards as well as entertain the audience with outstanding performances. Reports also revealed that Vicky Kaushal and Shah Rukh Khan will be teaming up together and will pay a tribute to Amitabh Bachchan. Recently, a video has been released where Vicky Kaushal seems very much excited to perform at the ceremony for the first time.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More