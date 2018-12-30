Vinaya Vidheya Rama poster: In the grand pre-release event, Ram Charan opened about his movie with perfusionist Boyapati Sreenu. He said that this isn’t a film that i read about a year back and started filming for it. I have been working on this film since the past four years! On the work front, Ram Charan will be next seen in ss Rajamouli’s RRR which features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles.

Vinaya Vidheya Rama poster: Recently, the makers of the film Vinaya Vidheya Rama unveiled their trailer in a grand pre-release event which took place on Thursday i.e December 27, 2018. in Hyderabad. By the looks of the trailer, the movie is surely going to be a super hit film! The trailer is jam-packed with action,, drama , comedy and romance.

Interestingly, the movie will also star Vivek Oberoi, who will play the role of an antagonist in the movie. The movie also stars Prashanth who will play the role of a politician. The movie VVR has been helmed by Boyapati Sreenu and bankrolled under the banner DVV- Danayya Entertainment. The movie is set to launch on January 11, 2019.

In the grand pre-release event, Ram Charan opened about his movie with perfusionist Boyapati Sreenu. He said that this isn’t a film that i read about a year back and started filming for it. I have been working on this film since the past four years! On the work front, Ram Charan will be next seen in ss Rajamouli’s RRR which features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. The magnum opus RRR is being made on a Rs 300 crore budget and is scheduled to release in 2020.

Take a look at the trailer and the poster here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More