The new year is finally here and so are interesting film releases in India. As Tollywood superstar Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s upcoming film Vinaya Vidheya Rama gears to hit the theatrical screens on January 11, the makers of the film have released the song promo of the upcoming song Thassadiya to raise excitement for the film. Featuring the leading duo dancing on the upbeat chartbuster, the video is definitely a treat to the eyes.

Sung by DSP and Ranina Reddy, penned by Shreemani and directed by Devi Sri Prasad, the music video is bankrolled by Lahari Music. Dancing amid colorful vintage cars, Kiara and Ram make for a stylish couple as the duo flaunt their dance moves. In the promo, while Kiara looks breathtaking in an all-red avatar, Ram Charan is looking dapper as well in semi-formal attire. Needless to say, we cannot wait for the filmmakers to release the full song.

Helmed and written by Boyapati Srinu and produced by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment, the film Vinaya Vidheya Rama also stars Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who will be seen essaying a negative character in the film. Looking at the buzz around the film, the film is likely to emerge as the first blockbuster of 2019.

