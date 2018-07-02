Former Cricketer Vinod Kambli and his wife allegedly assaulted singer Ankit Tiwari's father in a mall of Mumbai. As per reports, Andrea hit the 59-year-old man with a hand bad, while Vinod Kambli and his wife claimed that the man deliberately brushed his hand with Andrea's hand.

Former Cricketer Vinod Kambli and his wife Andrea Hewitt may face legal trouble in allegations of beating a 59-year-old man is a mall of Mumbai on Sunday. The old man was later identified as Rajendra Tiwari father to Bollywood singer Ankit Tiwari.

Vinod Kambli and his wife claimed that old man touched Andrea inappropriately. They too had a heated argument and later lodged a complaint with police.

As per the CCTV footage of the mall, Andrea hit the old man with her handbag in presence of her husband Vinod Kambli. Ankit Tiwari’s brother Ankur Tiwari and former Cricketer also had a heated argument over the issue.

Briefing about the incident, Vinod Kambli told reporters that 3 men tried to attack and intimidate his wife at the gaming zone of the mall. Kambli claimed that man intentionally brushed his hand against her when she caught him red-handed.

A few minutes later, 2 more men approached them at the food court, who again tried to do the same. When I told them to back off they threatened him.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More