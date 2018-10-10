In the wake of the famous MeToo movement, women from across the country are publically putting out their story of sexual harassment. Starting from Tanushree Dutta to Kangana Ranaut, from celebrities to commoners, the movement has strengthened the voice of women in our country. Joining the league, Vinta Nanda too came forward to tell her story and accused Bollywood'd sanskari babuji Alok Nath of raping her. She took to her official Facebook account to tell the world about her heart-wrenching story of rape.

In the wake of the famous MeToo movement, women from across the country are publically putting out their story of sexual harassment. Starting from Tanushree Dutta to Kangana Ranaut, from celebrities to commoners, the movement has strengthened the voice of women in our country. Joining the league, Vinta Nanda too came forward to tell her story and accused Bollywood’d sanskari babuji Alok Nath of raping her. She took to her official Facebook account to tell the world about her heart-wrenching story of rape.

In a shocking revelation, Vinta spoke about the dark side of Alok Nath who is popularly recognised as the ‘Sanskari’ actor of the small screen as well as the big screen. She said that Alok Nath raped her after a party held at his house. Vinta mentioned in her post that he raped her twice that night and made sure that her professional life was over. In her post, she also opened up about his objectionable conduct with Navneet Nishan who was the lead actress of the show Tara which was written by Nanda. Although the alleged victim Vinta did not mention his name in the post, she indicated saying that he is the most sanskari person of the industry.

Accused Alok Nath scrapped all the allegations levelled against him by Vinta. He said it is Vinta’s imagination and nothing else. Vinta also mentioned that his wife Ashu Singh used to be her best-friend at that point in time. While interacting with a media organisation, Vinta said Alok Nath’s wife, who is her best-friend, expressed her inability to help the beleaguered actor even after knowing the whole story. According to Vinta, Ashu Singh stepped back from saying anything against her husband and said that nothing can be done regarding this.

In her interview, Vinta said that she has spoken about this earlier too but the wave of MeToo movement strengthened her voice. She also showed her gratitude towards Tanushree and said that her opening up gave her motivation to talk about it all in detail.

Vinta also took a moment to encourage girls to speak up and said that everyone who has been exploited must come out. She sighed saying that the sound of silence is deafening. Concluding this, she added that today after putting out the baggage she carried for years, she feels liberated.

