Recently, a news report that revealed about Alok Nath’s future project has left director and writer Vinta Nanda, speechless. The report said that Alok Nath will be next playing the role of a judge who will announce a sentence against a molester. The film will be directed by Nasir Khan and is titled Main Bhi. Reacting to this, Vinta recently said that currently, the whole nation is standing up for Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. All the citizens of the country are tensed after knowing the situation at the borders. Everyone is praying for the peace and his safe return which has successfully happened yesterday. She further said that she is least bothered with what Alok Nath is doing or is planning for his future. The news of he portraying the role is totally irrelevant and it does not provide any heep to my heart.

Talking about the whole story, writer and director Vinta Nanda accused the Bollywood actor Alok Nath of sexually violating the writer, when they worked together, some 19 years ago. She further revealed that she could only gather spirit and courage due to the ongoing rage of MeToo movement, which was initiated by beauty queen Tanushree Dutta against Nana Patekar. However, Nana Patekar refused to all the allegations and wrote an open letter to the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to intervene in the matter. Not only this, people like Anu Malik, Vikas Behl, Vivek Agnihotri, Chetan Bhagat also came under the cap of #MeToo movement.

