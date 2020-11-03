Violin maestro and Padma awardee TN Krishnan passed away in Chennai here at the age of 92 on Monday evening. Krishnan was born on October 6, 1926, in Kerala and later settled in Chennai. He also received many legendary awards like Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan and Sangeetha Kalanidhi.

Krishnan was born on October 6, 1926, in Kerala and later settled in Chennai. He also received many legendary awards like Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan and Sangeetha Kalanidhi. He performed at thousands of musical concerts.

He also taught violin to many students in his academic career at Chennai Music College and he was the dean for the School of Music and Fine Arts at the University of Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the demise of noted violinist TN Krishnan, who passed away in Chennai at the age of 92.



In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi conveyed condolences to Krishnan’s family and noted that his demise has left a “big void in the world of music”. “The demise of noted violinist TN Krishnan leaves a big void in the world of music. His works beautifully encapsulated a wide range of emotions and strands of our culture. He was also an outstanding mentor to young musicians. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” PM Modi tweeted.

