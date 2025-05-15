Viral: Tom Cruise Gets Emotional As Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning Gets A 5 Minute Standing Ovation At Cannes

Following the world premiere at the Grand Theatre Lumiere, the film received a thunderous five-minute standing ovation. Cruise expressed his deep appreciation to the audience, reflecting on his 30-year journey leading the Mission: Impossible series.

Hollywood legend Tom Cruise made a grand entrance at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday evening, igniting excitement among fans as he arrived for the premiere of his latest action thriller, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Tom Cruise Reunites with Director Christopher McQuarrie

The 61-year-old actor was accompanied by director Christopher McQuarrie, his frequent collaborator who has directed several films in the franchise. Cruise enthusiastically greeted fans, took selfies, and signed autographs, much to their delight.

Admirers held up posters and memorabilia from his iconic films like The Last Samurai and Mission: Impossible II. A heartfelt nod was even made to Cruise’s Top Gun co-star, Val Kilmer, by a group of fans.

A Five-Minute Standing Ovation for Mission: Impossible 8

Following the world premiere at the Grand Theatre Lumiere, the film received a thunderous five-minute standing ovation. Cruise expressed his deep appreciation to the audience, reflecting on his 30-year journey leading the Mission: Impossible series.

“I’m extremely thankful to be part of this franchise,” said Cruise. “As a child, I never imagined I’d have moments like these here in Cannes.”

Cruise took time to commend director McQuarrie, highlighting his creative vision and continued efforts in pushing the boundaries of the action series.

“You’ve exceeded our expectations every step of the way. You’re absolutely brilliant,” he added, hinting that more joint projects may be in store.

The superstar last appeared at Cannes in 2022 for the Top Gun: Maverick premiere, where he received an honorary Palme d’Or and a six-minute ovation, with a military airshow lighting up the skies in the colors of the French flag.

Mission: Impossible 8 Cast and India Release Date

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning features an ensemble cast including:

Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn

Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell

Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis

Hayley Atwell as Grace

Esai Morales as the villain Gabriel

Shea Whigham as Jasper Briggs

Greg Tarzan Davis as Degas

Pom Klementieff as the assassin Paris

The movie is scheduled for a global release on May 23, but Indian audiences will get an exclusive early screening starting May 17, six days ahead of its international debut.

