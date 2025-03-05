Viral claims accusing Shreya Ghoshal and other celebrities of leaking confidential data are false. Media fact-check confirms the allegations are fake.

A viral screenshot of an alleged article by The Indian Express is circulating on social media, falsely claiming that singer Shreya Ghoshal, Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Neha Kakkar, and Sadhguru leaked confidential information that could impact India’s economy. However, a fact-check by media has confirmed that no such article exists and that the viral post is a fabricated hoax.

What is Going Viral?

The misinformation started spreading after an X (formerly Twitter) user shared a screenshot of the alleged Indian Express article, stating that fans were advocating for Shreya Ghoshal’s release following a controversial interview. The post carried a caption: “The Nation Reacts – How Do You Feel About It?”

The Topic on Everyone’s Lips – Share Your Thoughts! Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Michael Rose (@surindervashist) March 3, 2025

Similar claims were also made about other prominent Indian celebrities, alleging that they were detained for revealing sensitive information on certain platforms. This caused widespread confusion and concern among social media users.

Investigation: What’s the Truth?

As the claims went viral, Many Media’s conducted a thorough investigation into the matter. A Google Reverse Image Search was performed on the viral screenshot, revealing that multiple users had shared the same misleading content. A customized Google keyword search was also carried out, but no such report was found on The Indian Express website or any credible news source.

Additionally, clicking on the link in the viral post exposed multiple discrepancies:

The article lacked a publication date.

The hyperlinks redirected users to Immediate Fastx™, a platform that promotes a user-friendly interface and offers free registration for new users.

The website URL was https://innews.fixedsight.mom/, which does not belong to any legitimate news organization.

The fabricated article falsely claimed that fans were outraged after Shreya Ghoshal was accused of leaking confidential financial information during an interview on Mirchi Plus. The misleading report stated that the singer had accidentally disclosed an additional legal source of income, raising concerns that such revelations could expose salary disparities and lead to mass layoffs.

No Such Interview Found on Mirchi Plus

Further fact-checking revealed that the full interview is available on Mirchi Plus’s official YouTube channel, and no such statements were made by Shreya Ghoshal. The allegations were completely baseless.

The Indian Express Issues Warning on Fake Articles

The Indian Express has also iss ued a public warning advising readers to stay cautious of fake web pages impersonating its platform. The publication confirmed that it had not reported any such claims about Shreya Ghoshal or other celebrities.

The viral screenshot is 100% fake and misleading. The Indian Express has never published any such article, and there is no evidence to support claims that Shreya Ghoshal, Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Neha Kakkar, or Sadhguru disclosed confidential information. Social media users are advised to verify sources before believing and sharing such misleading content.

