Bollyoowd actress Kangana Ranaut's leaked pictures from her upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi have surfaced on the internet and fans are loving her new avatar as Rani Laxmibai. In the viral pictures, Kangana is dressed in a magnificent Maharashtrian attire and vintage jewellery. The fierce look in her eyes shows that no one could nail this role better than Kangana.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is an upcoming Indian epic biographical film based on the life of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. The film is being helmed by Krish and is being produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain & Nishant Pitti. Kangana Ranaut plays the title role of Rani Laxmibai. The film is based on the life of Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi and her war against the British East India Company, during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

Recently, the film was surrounded by controversies as Brahmin Mahasabha was protesting against the movie claiming that the makers have distorted history and facts. Karni Sena too joined forces with the right-wing group. However, the makers and Kangana cleared the air and they also went to the Karni Mata temple near Bikaner to seek blessings before kick-starting the new schedule. The protests were withdrawn, giving the filmmakers the much-needed relief to complete their film in peace.

