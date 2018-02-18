Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, who is known for her spectacular dance moves, dazzling body and charming face shared a stunning picture on her Instagram account which took the internet by storm and went viral in no time. Slaying in an orange sports bra and black tracks, she looks stunning as she poses near the sea as the sun sets in the background.

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, who has stolen millions of hearts with her killer smile and spectacular body, is once again trending on social media after she shared a stunning picture on her Instagram account which took the internet by storm and went viral in no time. The gorgeous actress, who was last seen in blockbuster film Tiger Zinda Hai opposite Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan, posted a breathtaking picture on Instagram, in which we see Katrina showing her sexy back and as her head faces the camera. Slaying in an orange sports bra and black tracks, she looks stunning as she poses near the sea as the sun sets in the background. In the other picture, we see a close up of the actress and we have to say she looks astonishing.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif is currently shooting for Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan and Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero respectively. Her previous film Tiger Zinda Hai broke many box office records and became one of the highest grosser of this year. In fact, Katrina Kaif’s dance moves in Tiger Zinda Hai’s superhit song Swag Se Swagat garnered a lot of praises and the actress was applauded for her spectacular dance moves and her exceptional action scenes. Katrina Kaif is known for her charming looks and hardworking attitude in the Bollywood industry.

Katrina Kaif has featured in many superhit Bollywood films such as Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Namastey London, New York, Raajneeti, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dhoom 3 among many others.