Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Viral: King Charles Welcomed With Bollywood’s ‘Dhoom Machale’ In London, Internet Says ‘Hrithik Roshan In Disguise As Camilla’

Viral: King Charles Welcomed With Bollywood’s ‘Dhoom Machale’ In London, Internet Says ‘Hrithik Roshan In Disguise As Camilla’

A Hindu-Scottish pipe band, performed the Bollywood hit “Dhoom Machale.” This unique fusion of cultures took many Indian audiences by surprise.

Two weeks ago, the British royal family assembled at Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Day ceremony, led by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

However, an unexpected musical selection stole the spotlight—Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band, a Hindu-Scottish pipe band, performed the Bollywood hit “Dhoom Machale.” This unique fusion of cultures took many Indian audiences by surprise.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Viral Video Sparks Online Buzz

Initially, the moment did not gain much attention. However, after the band uploaded a video of the performance on Instagram, it quickly went viral. Some users were skeptical, questioning the authenticity of the footage.

However, it was later confirmed that the Bollywood track was indeed played during the royal welcome, silencing all doubts.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Social Media’s Hilarious Reactions

The performance triggered a wave of humorous reactions across social media, especially referencing Hrithik Roshan’s disguise as Queen Elizabeth in Dhoom 2.

One user jokingly commented, “That’s definitely Hrithik Roshan in disguise as Camilla.” Another quipped, “Looks like Dhoom 4 promotions just happened at Westminster Abbey!”

Several users also made lighthearted jokes about the Kohinoor diamond, with one writing, “Relax, boys, Hrithik has gone to reclaim the Kohinoor.” Another added, “The bandmaster truly outdid himself with this one!”

The Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band is a unique ensemble that combines Scottish bagpiping with Hindu cultural elements. Established in multiple countries, including the UK, India, USA, and Kenya, the band has gained global recognition for its distinctive performances.

ALSO READ: Salman Rushdie’s Upcoming Book ‘The Eleventh Hour’ Will Explore Life’s Final Moments, Here’s When It Will Hit The Book Shelves

Filed under

dhoom machale King Charles Latest world news

newsx

‘Russians Are Filibustering’: Starmer Says Moscow ‘Is Playing Games,’ Hints At Push For More Sanctions
Multiple people have been

Who Is The Suspect Arrested in Amsterdam Stabbing Incident? Multiple People Injured,14 Patrol Cars, Trauma...
In a shocking incident, a

Dangerous ‘Dare Game’ In Gujarat School Leaves 25 Students Injured
Stand-up comedian Kunal K

Kunal Kamra Slams Media ‘Vultures’ Calls Them ‘A Miscommunication Arm Of The Ruling Party’
L2: Empuraan, starring Mo

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After...
newsx

California Court Refuses to Halt Order On Rehiring Of Fired US Federal Workers
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Russians Are Filibustering’: Starmer Says Moscow ‘Is Playing Games,’ Hints At Push For More Sanctions

‘Russians Are Filibustering’: Starmer Says Moscow ‘Is Playing Games,’ Hints At Push For More Sanctions

Who Is The Suspect Arrested in Amsterdam Stabbing Incident? Multiple People Injured,14 Patrol Cars, Trauma Helicopter Deployed

Who Is The Suspect Arrested in Amsterdam Stabbing Incident? Multiple People Injured,14 Patrol Cars, Trauma...

Dangerous ‘Dare Game’ In Gujarat School Leaves 25 Students Injured

Dangerous ‘Dare Game’ In Gujarat School Leaves 25 Students Injured

Kunal Kamra Slams Media ‘Vultures’ Calls Them ‘A Miscommunication Arm Of The Ruling Party’

Kunal Kamra Slams Media ‘Vultures’ Calls Them ‘A Miscommunication Arm Of The Ruling Party’

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After Theatrical Release

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After...

Entertainment

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After Theatrical Release

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After

I Would Have Been Farming, Says Salman Khan While Taking A Playful Dig At Kangana Ranaut’s Nepotism Debate

I Would Have Been Farming, Says Salman Khan While Taking A Playful Dig At Kangana

Jitni Umar Likhi Hai: Salman Khan Gets Real About Death Threats From The Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Jitni Umar Likhi Hai: Salman Khan Gets Real About Death Threats From The Lawrence Bishnoi

Internet Just Got Obsessed Over Open AI’s Viral Studio Ghibli Images But AI vs Anime Debate Cannot Be Ignored

Internet Just Got Obsessed Over Open AI’s Viral Studio Ghibli Images But AI vs Anime

Fake News, Says Prabhas’ Team After Rumours Of Actor Getting Married To A Businessman’s Daughter Go Viral

Fake News, Says Prabhas’ Team After Rumours Of Actor Getting Married To A Businessman’s Daughter

Lifestyle

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?