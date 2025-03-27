Viral: King Charles Welcomed With Bollywood’s ‘Dhoom Machale’ In London, Internet Says ‘Hrithik Roshan In Disguise As Camilla’

A Hindu-Scottish pipe band, performed the Bollywood hit “Dhoom Machale.” This unique fusion of cultures took many Indian audiences by surprise.

Two weeks ago, the British royal family assembled at Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Day ceremony, led by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

However, an unexpected musical selection stole the spotlight—Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band, a Hindu-Scottish pipe band, performed the Bollywood hit “Dhoom Machale.” This unique fusion of cultures took many Indian audiences by surprise.

Viral Video Sparks Online Buzz

Initially, the moment did not gain much attention. However, after the band uploaded a video of the performance on Instagram, it quickly went viral. Some users were skeptical, questioning the authenticity of the footage.

However, it was later confirmed that the Bollywood track was indeed played during the royal welcome, silencing all doubts.

I love the uk because where else are you gonna see king charles entering to the dhoom song in the background 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LlO3zHuBu8 — 𝙎.𝙆 (@shak3342) March 26, 2025

Social Media’s Hilarious Reactions

The performance triggered a wave of humorous reactions across social media, especially referencing Hrithik Roshan’s disguise as Queen Elizabeth in Dhoom 2.

One user jokingly commented, “That’s definitely Hrithik Roshan in disguise as Camilla.” Another quipped, “Looks like Dhoom 4 promotions just happened at Westminster Abbey!”

Several users also made lighthearted jokes about the Kohinoor diamond, with one writing, “Relax, boys, Hrithik has gone to reclaim the Kohinoor.” Another added, “The bandmaster truly outdid himself with this one!”

The Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band is a unique ensemble that combines Scottish bagpiping with Hindu cultural elements. Established in multiple countries, including the UK, India, USA, and Kenya, the band has gained global recognition for its distinctive performances.

