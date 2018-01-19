Indian fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani is back with a sizzling and glamorous photoshoot for his annual calendar and Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has gone topless for the most awaited photoshoot of the year. The topless picture of Kriti Sanon has gone viral on social media after it was shared by Dabboo Ratnani on his Instagram account. Many Bollywood actresses such as Alia Bhatt, Sunny Leone and Disha Patani have previously gone topless for Dabboo Ratnani’s photoshoot.

Dabboo Ratnani is one of the leading Indian fashion photographers who is best known for his annual calendar which has become a highly notable showbiz event in India is once again back with another jaw-dropping photoshoot. In the latest teaser of his upcoming photoshoot, Ratnani took to Instagram to share a sizzling topless picture of Bareilly Ki Barfi actress Kriti Sanon in which she is looking like a stunning and sexy diva. Many Bollywood actresses such as Alia Bhatt, Sunny Leone and Disha Patani have previously gone topless for Dabboo Ratnani’s photoshoot.

In his latest annual calendar, Ratnani is once again back with another glamorous and star-studded photoshoot where B’town celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Arjun Rampal, Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sunny Leone, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Alia Bhatt, and many more are set to star in the calendar. The fashion photographer has been teasing us by sharing glimpses from his upcoming photoshoot on Instagram. However, Kriti’s topless photo has gone viral in no time as she is in a completely different avatar.

Dabboo Ratnani is one of the leading Indian fashion photographers who is best known for his annual calendar which has become a highly notable showbiz event in India since its first publication in 1999. He is the cover photographer for all leading magazines like Cosmopolitan, Filmfare, Hi Blitz, Ok India, Elle, Verve, Femina and many more. He has helped create a trend of collectable celebrity calendars in India, after the fashion of the Pirelli Calendar.