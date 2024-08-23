VIRAL: Mukesh Ambani Enjoys A Quiet Night Stroll In Switzerland With Wife Nita Ambani

A video has surfaced online showing billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani taking a quiet nighttime stroll in Switzerland. The undated footage, shared by an Instagram fan page, captures Nita Ambani dressed in a red co-ord set and Mukesh Ambani in a formal suit, walking with minimal security.

The Ambani family is known for vacationing in Switzerland, having stayed there in the past. In September 2020, Mukesh Ambani, along with his wife Nita, their three children, and their respective partners, stayed at the ultra-luxurious Bürgenstock Resort in Switzerland.

According to Jonas Reif, a spokesperson for the resort, the Presidential suite starts at $28,000 per night, while the Royal suite begins at $46,000. This suggests that the Ambani family was spending at least $74,000 (₹62 lakh) per night at the resort, which boasts four hotels, two spas, and 10 bars and restaurants.

A post shared by Ambani Family (@ambani_update)

Switzerland also hosted pre-wedding celebrations for their elder son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta in 2019, in the scenic town of St. Moritz. The Winter Wonderland-themed event was attended by celebrities such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Karan Johar.

Last month, Mukesh and Nita Ambani traveled to Europe following the high-profile wedding of their younger son, Anant Ambani.

They spent time in Paris during the 2024 Summer Olympics, where Nita Ambani, chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, was unanimously re-elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during the global body’s 142nd session in Paris.

