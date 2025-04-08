Sai Abhyankkar replaces A.R. Rahman in Suriya 45 and debuts with Benz in Lokesh Cinematic Universe. The viral hitmaker is now composing for STR, Allu Arjun, and more.

Sai Abhyankkar, a 20-year-old composer from Chennai, is rapidly rising in the South Indian music industry. From creating viral indie hits to replacing the legendary AR Rahman in the upcoming film Suriya45, Sai’s journey has taken a meteoric turn. He’s now set to compose for top-tier films, including one directed by Atlee and starring Allu Arjun.

From Viral Tracks to Big-Budget Films

Sai burst onto the music scene with his independent single Katchi Sera in 2024, released under Think Indie. The track was an overnight sensation and became one of the most searched songs globally. Soon after, he released Aasa Kooda, featuring Preity Mukundhan, which garnered over 200 million views and further cemented his popularity among the youth.

On the very day of Aasa Kooda’s release, Sai signed his first film project Benz, directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan and Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film, starring Raghava Lawrence, is part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), making Sai only the third composer to join this elite group.

Replacing AR Rahman in Suriya45

One of the most talked-about developments in Sai’s career is his inclusion in Suriya45, where he replaces none other than AR Rahman. Directed by RJ Balaji and starring Suriya and Trisha, the project has generated huge excitement. While the reasons behind Rahman’s replacement are unknown, the industry and fans alike are watching Sai’s steps closely.

Sharing his emotions on the opportunity, Sai posted (as reported by India Today on Dec 9, 2024): “I saw its first-look poster, like, one year ago. I thought who would do its music since it seemed like a biggie at that time too? By God’s grace, it is me.”

The music industry has warmly welcomed Sai’s entry into mainstream cinema. Composer Santhosh Narayanan congratulated him on X (formerly Twitter), saying: “Congratulations Sai kutty. The long-awaited boost of new composers to Tamil film music is here and how!”

Congrats Sai kutty … The much needed addition of new composers in Tamil film music is back and how 🥳🥳🥳🥳. https://t.co/p2xwhxWKuB — Santhosh Narayanan (@Music_Santhosh) December 9, 2024

Upcoming Projects and Collaborations

Apart from Benz and Suriya45, Sai is also composing for STR 49 and STR 51 starring Silambarasan. He’s also onboard a new directorial project by Love Today fame Pradeep Ranganathan, which features Mamitha Baiju.

His most exciting upcoming collaboration might be with Allu Arjun in a film directed by Atlee, likely to begin production by mid-2025. This project could mark a milestone in Sai’s growing career.

A Musical Background Rooted in Tradition

Sai hails from a musically rich family. His parents, Tippu and Harini, are renowned playback singers, and his sister Sai Smriti is also a singer. Raised in Virugambakkam, Chennai, he studied at DAV Group of Schools and holds a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from NIT Tiruchirappalli.

Sai trained in Carnatic music under Sriram Parthasarathy and is skilled in multiple instruments, including the tabla, mridangam, piano, drums, and guitar. Notably, he is known for composing music instinctively without reference tracks, guided purely by emotion.

What’s Next?

With an ideal mix of indie fame, classical training, and contemporary sound, Sai Abhyankkar is redefining the new wave of South Indian music. His fast rise—from creating viral tracks to scoring major feature films proves that the industry is ready to embrace bold, young voices.

As he steps into larger projects and collaborations, Sai Abhyankkar is clearly here to stay and his journey is only just beginning.

