Nita Ambani, who is a successful businesswoman and a sports lover, is known for her grace and poise. The stunning lady was recently spotted shaking a leg on Kai Po Che's popular Gujarati track titled Shubhaarambh at a family wedding. Nita without a doubt is looking like a head turner and a stunning dancer in the viral video.

A video of Nita Ambani, successful businesswomen and wife of industrialist Mukesh Ambani has recently gone viral on the social media. In the video, Nita is looking graceful as ever in a well-designed red-coloured Gujarati saree in which she looked elegant but stylish. With subtle makeup and a beautiful silver set, she stole the show as she danced to the famous Gujarati track from the super-hit film Kai Po Che. The name of the song to which she is dancing is Shubhaarambh and it is a ‘garba’ song.

While Nita Ambani, with a couple of more women, was dancing to the popular Garba song, all eyes were on her as she looked stunning and charming. Nita is known for her poise and grace and is also called a style icon for carrying herself gracefully in all kinds of attire—Indian, western. She is also mostly spotted in all big Bollywood parties which are a star-studded of course. Nita is also known for throwing grand parties which are memorable for the guests.

Nita is the chairperson and founder of Reliance Foundation and a non-executive director of Reliance Industries. She is the first Indian woman to become a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Ambani was honoured by the Metropolitan Museum in New York for her work in philanthropy, education and promoting the arts. Ambani has received numerous honours including a place in the 2016 edition of both the most influential women business leaders in Asia list by Forbes and the fifty high and mighty Indians list by India Today.