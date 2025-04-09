Viral Screenshot: Bigg Boss Casting Agent Tries To Convince Kunal Kamra To Join Salman Khan’s Show, This Is How Comedian Replied

Taking to Instagram, Kamra shared a screenshot of a conversation with a casting director who reached out to gauge his interest in participating in the show.

Popular stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra recently disclosed that he was approached to be part of the upcoming season of Bigg Boss, the controversial reality show hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan.

Taking to Instagram, Kamra shared a screenshot of a conversation with a casting director who reached out to gauge his interest in participating in the show.

Comedian Shares Screenshot of Casting Offer

In his Instagram Story, Kamra posted a screenshot of a message from an individual claiming to be part of the casting team for the next Bigg Boss season. The message read, “I’m handling casting for the upcoming Bigg Boss season and your name came up as someone who might be interesting for the show. I understand it may not have been on your radar, but it’s a wild platform to showcase your personality and connect with a huge audience. What do you say? Should we talk about it?”

Kamra’s Blunt Response to Bigg Boss Offer

Kunal Kamra quickly shut down the idea with a sarcastic reply, “I would much rather check into a mental hospital…”

He shared the message with a soundtrack from Salman Khan’s film ‘Radhe’, further adding a humorous touch. It remains uncertain whether Kamra was approached for Bigg Boss 19 or Bigg Boss OTT.

Kunal Kamra’s Legal Row Over Comments on Eknath Shinde

Kunal Kamra recently found himself at the center of a political controversy after making remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a stand-up performance in Mumbai. These comments led to an FIR being filed against him, alleging defamation and incitement of public unrest.

Following the incident, Kamra claimed to have received around 500 death threats, prompting him to leave Mumbai for his home state of Tamil Nadu. He later approached the Madras High Court, where he successfully obtained interim protection from arrest in relation to the FIR lodged by Mumbai Police.

BookMyShow Controversy: Kamra Accuses Platform of Delisting

Adding to the ongoing tension, Kamra recently urged ticketing platform BookMyShow not to delist him. In a public statement, he accused the company of withholding accurate details regarding their actions.

In response, BookMyShow issued a clarification, stating that the “facts have been misrepresented” and addressed their role in the controversy.

