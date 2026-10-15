VIRAL SCREENSHOT | Was Imran Khan Offered Rs 15 Lakh To Post Against The Modi Government? Here’s The Truth

A screenshot claiming that actor Imran Khan was offered Rs 15 lakh to post against the Modi government has gone viral on social media, but there is no evidence that he shared the alleged Instagram Story. The screenshot began circulating on X on October 14, shortly after the actor’s participation in a Mumbai protest drew widespread attention online. A check of his Instagram profile by Free Press Journal found no such Story, and social media users questioned the screenshot’s authenticity.

The alleged post read: “I was offered 15 lakh INR to post against modi government so ofcourse I denied it and said I will go to protest for free.” However, the claim remains unverified, and the screenshot alone does not establish that Imran received such an offer or published the statement. Some users also suggested that the image could be fabricated or AI-generated, though no technical analysis confirming its origin was cited in the report.

What Is The Truth Behind Imran Khan’s Viral Instagram Story?

The key detail is that the alleged statement could not be found on Imran’s Instagram profile when Free Press Journal checked it. The screenshot circulated through social media posts, but no original Instagram Story or independent confirmation of the alleged Rs 15 lakh offer was presented in the report.

As a result, the claim that Imran was paid or offered money to speak against the government should not be treated as fact. The available evidence supports describing the image as an unverified viral screenshot, rather than conclusively declaring it AI-generated.

Imra khan was offered 15 Lakh to hate on modi but he decided to do it for free. Warra chad 💀💀 https://t.co/zeBBXjGvAj — daksh. (@mythicbxrnn) October 14, 2026

Why Is Imran Khan In The News?

The screenshot surfaced amid controversy over the actor’s participation in a protest in Mumbai on October 10, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Imran was detained by Mumbai Police and later released. He told reporters that he was attending as a citizen and was not representing any organisation.

On October 15, The Indian Express reported that the Foreigners Regional Registration Office had issued Imran a notice asking him to leave India by October 28 over an alleged violation of immigration law linked to his participation in the protest. His lawyers said they were preparing to challenge the notice before the Bombay High Court.

The developments have brought renewed attention to the actor’s public statements and political participation. However, neither the immigration notice nor his presence at the protest verifies the separate claim that he was offered Rs 15 lakh to post against the government.

What Should Readers Know About The Viral Claim?

At present, there is no independently verified evidence that Imran Khan received the alleged offer or posted the statement attributed to him. The original source of the screenshot also remains unclear in the available reporting.

Until an authentic post, a statement from the actor or other corroborating evidence emerges, the Rs 15 lakh claim should be treated with caution. A screenshot shared online is not, by itself, proof that a public figure made the statement shown in it.