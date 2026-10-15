LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > VIRAL SCREENSHOT | Was Imran Khan Offered Rs 15 Lakh To Post Against The Modi Government? Here’s The Truth

VIRAL SCREENSHOT | Was Imran Khan Offered Rs 15 Lakh To Post Against The Modi Government? Here’s The Truth

A viral screenshot claims Imran Khan rejected a Rs 15 lakh offer to post against the Modi government. However, no such Instagram Story was found on his profile, and the alleged offer remains unverified.

Was Imran Khan Offered Rs 15 Lakh To Post Against The Modi Government?
Was Imran Khan Offered Rs 15 Lakh To Post Against The Modi Government?

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 17:02 IST

screenshot claiming that actor Imran Khan was offered Rs 15 lakh to post against the Modi government has gone viral on social media, but there is no evidence that he shared the alleged Instagram Story. The screenshot began circulating on X on October 14, shortly after the actor’s participation in a Mumbai protest drew widespread attention online. A check of his Instagram profile by Free Press Journal found no such Story, and social media users questioned the screenshot’s authenticity. 

The alleged post read: “I was offered 15 lakh INR to post against modi government so ofcourse I denied it and said I will go to protest for free.” However, the claim remains unverified, and the screenshot alone does not establish that Imran received such an offer or published the statement. Some users also suggested that the image could be fabricated or AI-generated, though no technical analysis confirming its origin was cited in the report. 

You Might Be Interested In

What Is The Truth Behind Imran Khan’s Viral Instagram Story?

The key detail is that the alleged statement could not be found on Imran’s Instagram profile when Free Press Journal checked it. The screenshot circulated through social media posts, but no original Instagram Story or independent confirmation of the alleged Rs 15 lakh offer was presented in the report.

As a result, the claim that Imran was paid or offered money to speak against the government should not be treated as fact. The available evidence supports describing the image as an unverified viral screenshot, rather than conclusively declaring it AI-generated. 

Why Is Imran Khan In The News?

The screenshot surfaced amid controversy over the actor’s participation in a protest in Mumbai on October 10, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Imran was detained by Mumbai Police and later released. He told reporters that he was attending as a citizen and was not representing any organisation. 

On October 15, The Indian Express reported that the Foreigners Regional Registration Office had issued Imran a notice asking him to leave India by October 28 over an alleged violation of immigration law linked to his participation in the protest. His lawyers said they were preparing to challenge the notice before the Bombay High Court. 

The developments have brought renewed attention to the actor’s public statements and political participation. However, neither the immigration notice nor his presence at the protest verifies the separate claim that he was offered Rs 15 lakh to post against the government.

What Should Readers Know About The Viral Claim?

At present, there is no independently verified evidence that Imran Khan received the alleged offer or posted the statement attributed to him. The original source of the screenshot also remains unclear in the available reporting.

Until an authentic post, a statement from the actor or other corroborating evidence emerges, the Rs 15 lakh claim should be treated with caution. A screenshot shared online is not, by itself, proof that a public figure made the statement shown in it.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

VIRAL SCREENSHOT | Was Imran Khan Offered Rs 15 Lakh To Post Against The Modi Government? Here’s The Truth
Tags: BollywoodImran Khanviral newsviral video

RELATED News

WATCH VIDEO: One After Another, Three Bikers Skid On Kolkata’s Rainbow Flyover — What Happened?

Watch Video: One Banana, One Apple And An iPhone: Why BJP MLA Ratnakar Mishra Is Being Trolled During Hospital Visit

Tusshar Kapoor’s Son Laksshya Wants To Be A Footballer, Not An Actor; Here’s What The Actor Revealed

Watch Video: ‘Ram Is Not A God, But A Man’: Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana International Promo Takes Viewers By Surprise

Caught On Cam: Security Guard Nearly Forced Into Thar After Objecting To Wrong Parking; Video Shows Men Slapping And Threatening Him With Pistol In Kanpur Society

LATEST NEWS

Most Test Runs for India: From Sachin Tendulkar to Rahul Dravid, Meet 5 Indian Players With Most Runs

Watch Video: Liquor Smugglers Ram Police Station In-Charge’s Car in Chandauli, Break Through Barricades- Thanedar Has Narrow Escape

The Rise of Smarter Snacking: How Indian Consumers Are Changing Their Everyday Food Choices

U23 World Championships: Vishvajit More Becomes First Indian Greco-Roman Wrestler To Win Silver

7-Year-Old Girl Reveals Tenant’s Obscene Acts During ‘Good Touch-Bad Touch’ Session; Lured With Chocolates, 47-Year-Old Nagpur Man Arrested

RGIPT and Bureau of Indian Standards Sign MoU to Advance Research, Standardization and Quality Infrastructure

KORA by NM Welcomes Aditya Roy Kapur as Its New Brand Face

Afghanistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 LIVE Streaming: Check Date, Time, Venue And How To Watch AFG U19 vs BAN U19 1st Youth ODI LIVE In India

After the Festive Feasting: Could Avocado Be Your Everyday Meal Upgrade?

19-Year-Old Man Attempts Mass Shooting At Hindu Temple In United States; Rifle Malfunction Foils Attack

VIRAL SCREENSHOT | Was Imran Khan Offered Rs 15 Lakh To Post Against The Modi Government? Here’s The Truth

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

VIRAL SCREENSHOT | Was Imran Khan Offered Rs 15 Lakh To Post Against The Modi Government? Here’s The Truth

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

VIRAL SCREENSHOT | Was Imran Khan Offered Rs 15 Lakh To Post Against The Modi Government? Here’s The Truth
VIRAL SCREENSHOT | Was Imran Khan Offered Rs 15 Lakh To Post Against The Modi Government? Here’s The Truth
VIRAL SCREENSHOT | Was Imran Khan Offered Rs 15 Lakh To Post Against The Modi Government? Here’s The Truth
VIRAL SCREENSHOT | Was Imran Khan Offered Rs 15 Lakh To Post Against The Modi Government? Here’s The Truth
VIRAL SCREENSHOT | Was Imran Khan Offered Rs 15 Lakh To Post Against The Modi Government? Here’s The Truth

QUICK LINKS