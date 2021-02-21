From being a well-acclaimed writer, director and entrepreneur, Viral Shah wears many hats. He believes that multi-tasking should not be about juggling between two random things, rather there should be a common goal and all you do should come down to one eventually.

Well acclaimed director, writer and entrepreneur Viral Shah has always been in the news for all the right reasons. His 2020 directorial ‘Golkeri’ created a stir all around. He is a multi-tasker and is quite successful in every sphere he has worked in. When asked about how he manages to ace every hat he wears, he said it’s really not a big deal for him as he makes sure everything books down to something productive at the end of the day.

His experience of working as a writer, actor, vo-artist, producer has all come in handy and helped him be more in control when he finally sits on the director’s chair. Due to his experience in so many elements of production, he manages to understand the whole thing much better and from the basic level. “It helps me look through the lens with a lot of clarity”, he adds.

Multi-tasking for him is not juggling between two random things, he believes there should be a common goal and all you do should come down to one eventually. He starts his morning with dubbing for his Netflix shows and cartoons. He says it warms him up for the day and gets him going. Next, he heads for his writing sessions for ad films or long format feature films and then looks into producing his own ad films as well. Direction for him is like a vacation as it doesn’t happen that often. He says, “I think writing, producing and directing together makes me happy. The absence of even one from the list above will make me feel incomplete.”

His perspective on multi-tasking is an inspiration to mass. His distinct approach enables him to bridge the gap between varied activities and make it seem so simple!