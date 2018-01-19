Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra’s dancing video is hitting the top of the charts, as Pari’s leg shaking video has got more than 1 million likes and reactions. In this video, the hot and sizzling actress is moving her belly on Bollywood item number ‘sharara…sharara. “How to pass time between shots,” Parineeti captioned the video.

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and versatile actor Arjun Kapoor have wrapped up the shooting for their forthcoming movie ‘Sandeep Aur Pinki Fraar’, which is scheduled to hit big screens this year. Both these Ishaqzaade’s have worked together under Yash Raj banner in 2012. As the shooting wraps up, an Instagram video from Parineeti’s official account is trending on the top of the chart which has taken the internet by storm. In the viral video, hot and sizzling Parineeti Chopra is moving her belly and showing her dance moves on Bollywood item number ‘sharara…sharara..’ Pari’s jaw-dropping video has got more than 1 million hearts and reactions.

Although, Parineeti has many reasons to celebrate as her latest movie ‘Golmaal again’ was one of the biggest hits of 2017, which collected more than 200 crores at the Box Office.

As the shooting wraps up for Sandeep Aur Pinki Fraar, actor Arjun Kapoor shared a picture from the sets, and wrote “So, I just wrapped my 10th film with my first ever co-star Parineeti Chopra! We’ve come a long way… It’s been amazing working with Dibakar Banerjee and his team who have madness, energy, zest and clarity. Hope you guys like what we come up with on August 3 because ‘Sandeep aur Pinky Farrar’ hone wale hai.”

After ‘Sandeep aur Pinki fraar’ Parineeti will start the shooting for Anurag Singh’s ‘Kesri’ based on Battle of Saragarhi. In this movie, Parineeti will share the screens the Akshay Kumar.