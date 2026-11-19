A wall with 240 Dune posters has become a rather unique form of viewing a film, since the poster images seem to come to life and move around as if it was a reel of film that people are passing by in their cars. The creator of this installation is Rudy Willingham, a visual artist and a content creator who came up with a unique idea on how to make a sequence of printed frames work.







Willingham posted a video on his social media where he explained that he attached 240 posters to a wall, each of which had a different frame of the film on it. And when one drives past them at a certain speed, all the separate images come to life and work as a sequence of frames. So basically, it’s a giant roadside flipbook where instead of watching a movie on a screen, people see its frames passing one after another while moving alongside the wall.

How Does The 240-Poster Dune Film Strip Work?

The idea relies on the order in which the images are placed and the speed at which someone passes them. Each poster represents a separate moment from the film. As a vehicle moves past the sequence, the frames appear to change rapidly, creating a moving-picture effect. The unusual part is that the installation does not need a digital display to create the illusion. The posters themselves do the work, turning an ordinary wall into a visual sequence that can be experienced from the road.

Willingham described it as a movie poster that people can actually watch. His post also carried the hashtags #Dune, #Dune3, #StopMotion and #Art. Warner Bros. subsequently reshared the post on its social media account, bringing further attention to the project.

Who Is Rudy Willingham?

Willingham has gained recognition for creating handmade visuals that incorporate paper cutouts, photography, stop motion, and environment. Working from Seattle, the artist has attracted fans because of his works that transform ordinary objects and public places into entertaining visual art.

Unlike digital processes, many of his projects use physical media to achieve their ends. For instance, his earlier stop motion work which featured Lil Nas X entailed printing 81 frames of the artist, cutting the figures out and photographing them in various parts of Seattle.

The hands-on concept is also crucial to the installation in Dune. With 240 posters converting individual film frames into an experiment on a massive scale, the movement will occur only when the viewer moves past the piece of art.

The project has managed to attract those who love both the movies and creative street art. What makes it different from a regular movie poster is that to make the film move, one has to keep moving himself.

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