In the month of Valentines, AIB has shared a video to support those who have recently gone through a relationship break-up. This video is hitting the charts and getting viral. In the video, Students from MIT, Aurangabad are chanting Pyar Ek Dhoka hai… continuously. The video got more 25 thousand reactions, around 6 thousand shares and 5 thousand comments in few hours after it was shared on the social networking site Facebook. The video is becoming popular among the youth and people are liking it as the comment box is fully loaded.

#Repost @samkandarkar• • •A new-age revolution has begun. (Source : MIT, Aurangabad) Posted by All India Bakchod on Sunday, 11 February 2018

The fun does not end here, AIB has also planned an event to shout and run Pyar Ek Dhokha…bypassing the couple’s on the Valentine’s Day. You’ll be stunned after looking at the number people who have marked yes, and interested to join the event. More than 35 thousand people have raised their hand to join.

All India Back***d (AIB) has organized Pyar Ek Dhoka Hai event and promoting it with the full flow. Organizing such kind of an event is a big relief and fun for those who have recently gone through a relationship break-up was cheated by some or for those who are still single.

Promoting the event, AIB has also released Wallpapers, Images, GIF’s quoting Pyar Ek Dhoka hai…

