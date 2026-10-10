VIRAL VIDEO | Anil Kapoor Bought His Iconic Mr. India Jacket From Chor Bazaar, Wears It Again After 39 Years

Anil Kapoor has proved that some things never go out of style. The actor recently slipped into the original outfit he wore in Mr India, and his biggest revelation was not just that the clothes still fit him after 39 years. He also shared that the jacket that became part of one of Hindi cinema’s most recognisable looks was bought from Mumbai’s Chor Bazaar.

The actor revisited the look on the sets of Star Plus’ India Ke Top 1%: The Anil Kapoor Show for a special Mr. India-themed episode. Rather than recreating the outfit with a new costume, Kapoor brought out the shirt, trousers and jacket he had carefully preserved since the 1987 film.

Recalling the moment, Kapoor said, “I would say the shirt still fits me, the trousers still fit me, the jacket still fits me. After 39 years, everything still fits me! The team said wish we could get the Mr. India costume, and I was like I’d preserved it.”

Anil Kapoor Reveals Mr. India Jacket Was Bought From Chor Bazaar

The story behind the jacket added another layer of nostalgia to the reunion. Kapoor revealed that he had bought it from Mumbai’s Chor Bazaar, rather than having it specially made for the film.

“The jacket I bought from Chor Bazaar,” he said, adding that he had also grown his hair longer, much like he had for his role in Mr. India. The hairstyle, he noted, complemented the look all over again.

Released in 1987, Mr. India was directed by Shekhar Kapur and starred Kapoor alongside Sridevi and Amrish Puri. Kapoor played Arun Verma, a man who discovers a device that makes him invisible and uses it to help people. The film went on to become one of the defining titles of his career, with its characters and memorable moments remaining familiar to generations of viewers.

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Why Is Anil Kapoor Revisiting His Mr. India Look Now?

The nostalgic appearance is part of a special episode of India Ke Top 1%, which focuses on people who serve the country without expecting recognition or rewards. The episode pairs their stories with the show’s games and puzzles, drawing a connection between the fictional hero Mr. India and real people who help others as part of their everyday lives.

Explaining the idea behind the episode, Kapoor said, “The takeaway is that everyone can become Mr. India.” He described the people featured as individuals who serve the country out of a sense of moral duty rather than for personal gain.

India Ke Top 1%: The Anil Kapoor Show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM on Star Plus and JioHotstar.