VIRAL VIDEO | Anupam Kher Defends Daler Mehndi After Uttarakhand Minister’s On-Stage Confrontation, Questions Public Humiliation

Actor Anupam Kher has come out in support of singer Daler Mehndi after Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal interrupted his performance at a cultural event and accused him of being drunk. Questioning the minister’s decision to confront the singer publicly, Kher said any complaint about the performance could have been addressed privately and respectfully. The allegation that Mehndi was intoxicated has not been independently confirmed.

In a video shared on X, Kher said he had known Mehndi for 25 to 30 years and described him as one of the finest people he had met. He also said the singer had not been keeping well for the past two to three years.

“Was it necessary to go up on stage and humiliate him like that in front of everyone?” Kher asked, criticising the manner in which the singer was addressed during the event.

The controversy began on Sunday night when Mehndi was performing at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in New Tehri, Uttarakhand. Uniyal, who was present at the event, went on stage, stopped the performance and questioned the singer’s ability to perform, alleging that he had consumed alcohol. Videos of the exchange subsequently circulated on social media.

Watch Viral Video

एक-दो दिन पहले एक वीडियो देखा, जिसमें कोई मंत्री जी मंच पर दलेर मेहंदी जी से जिस तरह बात कर रहे थे, उसे देखकर बहुत दुख हुआ। मैं दलेर जी को बहुत सालों से जानता हूँ। यह भी जानता हूँ कि पिछले कुछ समय से उनकी तबीयत ठीक नहीं रही है। मंत्री जी, आपको उनकी प्रस्तुति से शिकायत हो सकती है। नाराज़गी भी हो सकती है। लेकिन सबके सामने मंच पर जाकर इस तरह उन्हें अपमानित करना ज़रूरी था क्या? यही बात उनसे अलग बैठकर, इज़्ज़त से भी तो कही जा सकती थी। एक कलाकार अपनी मेहनत से जो पहचान और सम्मान कमाता है, उसके पीछे पूरी ज़िंदगी लगी होती है। दलेर जी ने पिछले तीस-पैंतीस सालों से अपने गानों से हम सबको ख़ुशी दी है। उस योगदान की कुछ तो क़द्र होनी चाहिए। दलेर जी, मैंने आपको हमेशा एक नेकदिल, प्यार बाँटने वाले इंसान के रूप में जाना है। जहाँ तक मैं आपको जानता हूँ, आप शराब भी नहीं पीते। आपको यह सब सहना पड़ा, इसका मुझे बहुत अफ़सोस है। अपनी इंडस्ट्री के साथियों से भी कहना चाहूँगा—जो लोग दलेर जी को जानते हैं, वे अपनी बात ज़रूर रखें। उनके साथ खड़े हों। किसी के अच्छे स्वभाव के बारे में, उसकी इंसानियत के बारे में अपने अनुभव से दो शब्द कहना भी बहुत मायने रखता है। ऐसे वक़्त में एक साथी के लिए इतना तो हम कर ही सकते हैं। दलेर जी, आप बेहतरीन कलाकार हैं और उतने ही प्यारे इंसान भी। अपना ख़याल रखिए। भगवान आपको अच्छी सेहत दे। मेरा प्यार और सम्मान हमेशा आपके साथ है। 🙏❤️ — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 20, 2026

Anupam Kher Says Daler Mehndi Deserved Respect

Kher also apologised to Mehndi over the incident and urged members of the film industry to stand by the singer. He said artists spend years building their careers and earning public respect, adding that disagreements over a performance should not lead to public humiliation.

The actor’s remarks come after several celebrities, including comedian Kapil Sharma and singer Mika Singh, expressed support for Mehndi. Mika, who is the singer’s brother, also challenged the allegations against him and spoke about his health.

Daler Mehndi Row: Not All Reactions Have Supported The Singer

While several celebrities have criticised the minister’s conduct, singer Sona Mohapatra has raised questions about the performance itself. She argued that audiences paying to attend live shows also deserve an honest performance, bringing attention to the responsibilities of performers alongside their right to be treated with respect.

The controversy has therefore sparked a broader debate about how artists should be treated at public events and the expectations attached to live performances. While Uniyal questioned Mehndi’s performance and alleged that he was intoxicated, the allegation remains unverified.