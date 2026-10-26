Viral Video: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s ‘Radhe Radhe’ Moment At Krishna Das’s Kirtan Is Winning Hearts

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been trending online recently due to videos that came out on social media showing the couple attending the kirtan by devotional American musician Krishna Das in Mumbai. The couple was captured in the video sitting next to each other, clapping and participating in the devotional singing of the music session.

In one of the popular clips, Anushka can be seen deeply engrossed in the activity as she claps and sings along with the crowd. Virat, who is sitting next to her, casts a glance at the camera before diverting his attention towards the music once again. The two can be seen swaying with the devotional music, thus showing their spiritual side apart from being professionals.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Chant ‘Radhe Radhe’ At Mumbai Kirtan

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma enjoying spiritual vibes at the Kirtan in Mumbai !! ❤️ https://t.co/tbdws5Wxu7 — Nikhil. (@ishowwhyrat) October 25, 2026







The videos show Anushka and Virat enjoying Krishna Das’s live performance as the audience joins in the chants. Anushka is particularly engaged in the devotional singing, clapping along to the rhythm, while Virat also appears to join the atmosphere before looking back towards the stage. Other clips circulating online show the couple arriving at the Gateway of India before making their way to the event. The gathering was part of Krishna Das’s India tour and took place in Mumbai on Sunday.

Krishna Das, an American vocalist known for bringing Indian devotional chants to audiences around the world, combines traditional spiritual music with Western musical influences. His performances centre on kirtan, a devotional practice involving the singing and repetition of sacred names and chants.

This Is Not The First Time Anushka And Virat Have Attended Krishna Das’s Kirtan

The couple has attended Krishna Das’s devotional gatherings before. Anushka and Virat were also present at a similar event at Union Chapel in London in July 2026. Their latest appearance adds to their history of attending spiritual gatherings together. The two have also been associated publicly with the teachings of Neem Karoli Baba and have visited spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan.

Despite their high-profile careers, Anushka and Virat have largely kept their family life private and tend to make limited public appearances together. Their videos from the Mumbai kirtan have therefore drawn interest from fans who rarely get to see the couple at such gatherings.

What Is Krishna Das’s Kirtan?

Internationally acclaimed, Krishna Das creates devotional music from the spiritual practices of Hinduism, with songs that can be appreciated by people irrespective of their cultural backgrounds. Performances by Krishna Das are generally accompanied by musicians who sing along with the artist and even by the audience members at times.

The event organized in Mumbai had devotees and music lovers gather to perform devotional singing. However, it was the attendance of Anushka and Virat along with their involvement in the singing that has become the highlight of the entire video.

As the videos continue to circulate, the couple’s ‘Radhe Radhe’ moment has emerged as a viral glimpse of their shared interest in spirituality.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan Was The First Target Before Tiger Shroff In Shooting Case? Here’s Why Shooters Allegedly Switched