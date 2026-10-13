VIRAL VIDEO | ‘Are You Still A Virgin?’ Karan Johar Asks Salman Khan On Koffee With Karan 9; Actor’s Reply Will Take You Back To 2013

Salman Khan is back on Karan Johar’s famous coffee couch, and the filmmaker has wasted no time bringing up one of the actor’s most talked-about moments. The first teaser of Koffee With Karan Season 9 is out, and Karan asks Salman, “Are you still a virgin?” His response? “Control, my brother, control.” And just like that, the show has revived a Bollywood pop-culture moment from 2013.

Salman Khan’s Viral Virginity Question Returns On Koffee With Karan 9

The question first made headlines when Salman appeared on Koffee With Karan Season 4 in 2013. Asked about his virginity, the actor had replied, “Yes, I’m a virgin,” adding that he was saving himself for marriage. The statement became one of the most memorable moments from the show, with Karan later clarifying that Salman had delivered it as a joke.

More than a decade later, Karan has brought the question back for Salman’s return. This time, the actor responds with a playful “Control, my brother, control,” mimicking actor Ravi Kishan. The exchange gives fans a familiar dose of the cheeky banter that has made the talk show a regular source of Bollywood chatter.

Watch The Viral Teaser Here

Salman Khan Teases Koffee With Salman After Karan Johar’s Show Ends

The teaser offers more than a callback to Salman’s famous answer. At one point, Salman asks Karan to move from his seat and jokes about launching Koffee With Salman after Koffee With Karan wraps up. He also playfully questions whether Karan has been convincing celebrities to appear by repeatedly telling them this is the final season.

When Karan assures him that he will not return, Salman quotes the famous line from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, saying, “Tusi na jao, Karan.” The promo also touches on trolling and paparazzi culture, with Salman taking a humorous swipe at the person who invented the phone camera.

When And Where To Watch Koffee With Karan Season 9

Hosted by Karan Johar, Koffee With Karan Season 9 is the show’s final season after a 22-year run. Salman Khan will be the first guest, with the premiere scheduled to stream on JioHotstar on October 14, 2026.

With Salman revisiting an old viral moment and teasing Karan about the show’s ending, the final season is already leaning into the kind of candid, playful conversations that made Koffee With Karan a Bollywood staple.