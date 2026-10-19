VIRAL VIDEO | Disha Patani Rushes To Meet Tiger Shroff After Firing Incident, Appears Teary-Eyed In Emotional Clip

Actress Disha Patani rushed to Tiger Shroff’s Mumbai residence hours after unidentified gunmen opened fire at the actor’s vehicle in Juhu on Sunday evening, October 18. A video of the actress arriving at his home has surfaced online, showing her ignoring paparazzi and quickly making her way inside. Disha appeared visibly distressed in the footage, which has drawn attention amid the ongoing investigation into the firing incident.

Disha Patani Visits Tiger Shroff After Shooting, Video Goes Viral

In the video circulating on social media, Disha arrives at Tiger’s residence in a white top and blue denim. She does not stop to interact with photographers and heads straight inside. Her visit came just hours after the shooting, as concern grew over the incident and the safety of those present at the scene.

While some social media users have described Disha as teary-eyed, the footage shows her appearing distressed. Neither actor has publicly commented on the emotional moment, and the video alone can’t confirm the reason for her expression.

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What Happened In The Tiger Shroff Firing Incident?

The firing took place in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening, when Tiger was leaving a football ground near Pushpa Park. According to reports, unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire at his vehicle. Tiger escaped serious injury, while members of his staff and another person were reported injured. Mumbai Police launched an investigation and increased security around the actor’s residence.

Disha and Tiger have been linked romantically in the past, although neither has publicly confirmed their relationship. They have also worked together in the 2018 film Baaghi 2 and the music video Befikra. Her visit has renewed interest in their equation, but it does not establish the nature of their current relationship.