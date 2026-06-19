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Home > Entertainment News > Viral Video: Haryanvi Dancer Dimple Chaudhary Declines Photo Request, Leads To Heated Clash With Fans

Viral Video: Haryanvi Dancer Dimple Chaudhary Declines Photo Request, Leads To Heated Clash With Fans

A viral video of Haryanvi dancer Dimple Chaudhary has sparked debate online after she was allegedly involved in a heated argument over a photo request. The controversy comes days after another viral incident in which she slapped a man on stage during a performance in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

Haryanvi Dancer Dimple Chaudhary Declines Photo Request, Leads To Heated Clash With Fans. Photo: Grab
Haryanvi Dancer Dimple Chaudhary Declines Photo Request, Leads To Heated Clash With Fans. Photo: Grab

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: Fri 2026-06-19 12:08 IST

A video of the popular Haryanvi dancer Dimple Chaudhary seems to be rapidly going viral across social media which is drawing a lot of attention from fans online. The viral video shows a heated argument involving Dimple Chaudhary and a group of people after they allegedly asked for a photograph with her. Some viewers on social media are also claiming that the whole incident got more intense after that  but these claims are not officially confirmed yet. Since the video is spreading so fast, fans are debating exactly what happened. 

Haryanvi Dancer Dimple Chaudhary Viral Video

A social media user named Sahil Chhabra posted the video, writing, “A video involving Haryanvi dancer Dimple Chaudhary is rapidly going viral on social media in Haryana. It’s being said that some young men asked to take a photo with Dimple. Dimple Chaudhary refused. This led to an argument between the two sides, which soon escalated into verbal abuse.”



Social media users have said the whole argument later spiraled into a physical fight, but as of now there’s no official confirmation. In that viral clip, both sides appear involved in a tense back and forth, and abusive language is allegedly heard during the dispute. 

However the exact time, location and the full circumstances around what happened are still not clear. Neither Dimple Chaudhary has said anything yet nor have local authorities put out any statement about the viral video.

Dimple Chaudhary Slaps Man on Stage: Viral Video 

Dimple Chaudhary said the incident happened on 3 June in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh during a dance and Ragini programme organised for a girl’s birthday celebration. She added the whole event started around 8 pm, while she began performing at about 10 pm. A bunch of artists, singers and dancers like Shivani and Komal Chaudhary were taking the stage throughout the night and into the early hours.



Dimple said that at around 2:30am, while she was dancing to the Haryanvi song *Gandass* , a young man suddenly came onto the stage. She claimed the man, whom she said was reportedly linked to the event organiser, tried to touch her waist while she was performing. Dimple said she reacted right then and there, and slapped him on stage immediately.

While talking about what happened, Dimple said artists come out to entertain the crowd and also to earn their living, but that fact alone does not mean anyone gets the right to disrespect them or cause harm to their self-respect. 

Also Read: Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 7: Kangana Ranaut’s 26/11 Drama Continues To Struggle; Can It Recover Its Rs 45 Crore Budget? 

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Viral Video: Haryanvi Dancer Dimple Chaudhary Declines Photo Request, Leads To Heated Clash With Fans
Tags: Dimple Chaudharyentertainment newsHaryanvi DancerHathras Newssocial media buzzviral video

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Viral Video: Haryanvi Dancer Dimple Chaudhary Declines Photo Request, Leads To Heated Clash With Fans

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Viral Video: Haryanvi Dancer Dimple Chaudhary Declines Photo Request, Leads To Heated Clash With Fans
Viral Video: Haryanvi Dancer Dimple Chaudhary Declines Photo Request, Leads To Heated Clash With Fans
Viral Video: Haryanvi Dancer Dimple Chaudhary Declines Photo Request, Leads To Heated Clash With Fans
Viral Video: Haryanvi Dancer Dimple Chaudhary Declines Photo Request, Leads To Heated Clash With Fans

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