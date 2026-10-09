VIRAL VIDEO | ‘He Calls Her Brushmika’: Woman’s Hilarious Take On Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s First Post-Wedding Podcast Has The Internet Talking

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have often left fans gushing over their adorable chemistry and affectionate moments. The couple recently appeared together on a podcast after their marriage, giving fans a glimpse into their relationship, shared interests and life. While fans have been going gaga over their loved-up exchanges, the interview has also found an unexpected reviewer who has given their seemingly picture-perfect romance a hilarious, sarcastic spin.

In an Instagram video, creator @therealjokesena pokes fun at everything from the couple’s shared hobbies to their television-watching habits. When Rashmika and Vijay talk about enjoying travelling, eating, watching shows and working out together, she takes their compatibility to another level, joking that they even like breathing together.

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The creator also pokes fun at the couple’s morning routine, including their claim that they brush their teeth together. Vijay’s nickname for Rashmika, Brushmika, becomes another talking point in her commentary.

Their views on watching television together also get a sarcastic spin. While the couple discuss how sharing the same viewing preferences can help avoid arguments, the creator jokes that sitting together to watch TV is one of the biggest challenges in a marriage.

The commentary then moves to their love story. Rashmika and Vijay have spoken about working together on two films back to back and becoming close friends. The creator playfully questions their seemingly effortless equation, turning their sweet anecdotes into punchlines.

Their family life also comes under the spotlight. As the couple talk about living with their families, the creator jokes about their joint-family arrangement and Vijay’s close bond with his loved ones. Their mention of a honeymoon with friends, which they reportedly called a “buddy moon”, gives her yet another opportunity to poke fun at their dynamic.

While Rashmika and Vijay’s fans may be busy celebrating their chemistry, the sarcastic review offers a different, tongue-in-cheek take on the couple’s interview.

About Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in an intimate ceremony attended by close family members and friends. The couple honoured both their cultural backgrounds with wedding ceremonies following Telugu and Kodava traditions. Fondly known as Virosh among their fans, the actors had worked together in films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade before their friendship blossomed into a relationship. They confirmed their wedding plans in February, with Vijay later introducing Rashmika as his wife in a heartfelt post.